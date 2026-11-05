BroadwayWorld Classifieds 11/5/2026; Jobs In Marketing, Development, and More

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Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Creative: Beginner piano student seeking affordable weekly lessons – Upper West Side

Adult beginner looking for a friendly, patient piano teacher for once-a-week lessons on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. Ideally, looking for someone who already teaches students in the neighborhood and might be able to fit in another student nearby. Budget: $30 per lesson (or less). Open to 30-minute lessons. No advanced credentials necessary. A music student, experienced pianist, or teacher looking to supplement an existing teaching schedule would be welcome. Please respond with a... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: SEEKING: Production Stage Manager (PSM) – PAID POSITION

SEEKING: Production Stage Manager (PSM) – PAID POSITION Mirror Street is seeking an organized, collaborative, and proactive Production Stage Manager (PSM) for its upcoming developmental production of YUTE, a new play written by Marchael Giles and directed by Wes Andre Goodrich. The production will be presented at The Tank in March 2027. There may also be an opportunity to continue working with Mirror Street Collective on its subsequent June 2027 production of FRENCHMAN by Leroi Richardso... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Development Assistant

Organizational Summary: Playwrights Horizons is a theater committed to the advancement of bold and visionary playwrights. We carry out our mission through the development and production of daring new work and the education of future theatermakers. Reports to: Director of Development Position Summary: Playwrights Horizons, an award-winning off-Broadway theater located in the heart of Manhattan, seeks a candidate who will be an integral member of an active development office. The Devel... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking arranger/orchestrator

We want a highly skilled, experienced music arranger/copyist/transcriber to join the team for the American premiere of a Gothic fantasy musical by a Grammy-winning composer, previously performed to great success in Europe, under the auspices of a Manhattan-based indie opera company (this will be presented in a foreign language with English surtitles). The role is a temporary position, with the possibility of a full-time role as music supervisor later in the process, once funding and active pr... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager/Production Assistant

Happy New Month I am an independent Film and Commercial Video Producer, I am hiring the above subject crew for a Commercial Advertisement Video Making this month

Production Manager $800/Per Day

Production Assistant $350 Per Day

Location New York 10 miles Way can also Apply

Application should come with Resume and sent to skyframespictureproduction@gmail.com

... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Agent – Film, Television & Theatre | New York

YOU Talent Agency LLC is an established international talent agency with offices in New York, London and Hamburg. We represent performers across film, television, theatre and live entertainment, working closely with casting directors, producers and industry professionals to develop and advance our clients' careers. We are seeking a motivated, ambitious and commercially minded Talent Agent to join our New York team. This is an exciting opportunity for an emerging or experienced age... (more)

Internships - Crew : Stage Manager

Stage manager for youth theater production. Wednesdays at 5:45-7:00 pm and Friday at 3:45-5:00 pm for 9 weeks of rehearsal, one week of tech and weekend performances. February-April, 2027. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Associate Director of Marketing and Communications

The Old Globe is seeking an Associate Director of Marketing and Communications to join its Marketing team, responsible for single ticket revenue, audience acquisition, retention, and campaign performance. The Associate Director of Marketing and Communications will execute marketing plans across paid digital and print media, direct mail, promotions, and other opportunities. This role directly supervises the Social Media Manager, Public Relations Associate, Promotions Partners Associate, and Marke... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Production Intern

The first production for De La Sal Productions is seeking 1-2 production interns to support costumes, admin, marketing, and day of show support for Blinds, a new play by Edie Salas Miller, directed by Cindy De La Cruz. In person requirements are performance dates November 16, 20, and 22 at Teatro Latea on the Lower East Side as well as a few days to join us in rehearsal. This role offers hands-on experience with an independent theater production, working closely with the producing team, di... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Clinical/Applied Teaching Assistant Professor of Technical Theater

The University of Hartford is seeking a full-time, Clinical/Applied Teaching Assistant Professor of Technical Theater in the Theatre Division of The Hartt School. For further information and details for applying go to: https://hartford.peopleadmin.com/postings/7929. Salary Range: $68,000-$74,000... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Associate Technical Director

TITLE: Associate Technical Director STATUS: FTE, Exempt SALARY : $60,000 + comprehensive benefits package Please apply with cover letter, resume, and references to : asolo_human_resources@asolo.org Asolo Rep (LORT B) Florida's premier professional theatre and one of the most important cultural forces in the Southeastern US is seeking to fill its Associate Technical Director. This is a full-time exempt staff position which requires a candidate to be a resident of the commun... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Part-time Associate

Benvenuti Arts is seeking a Part-time Associate to join our team. The Part-time Associate will report to the Associate Director of Consulting Services under the Client Experience department.

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Experienced Producers Needed for a Staged Reading of "That Jones Boy! or, The Adventures of a Bastard," a Musical Comedy of Manners

English Rose Theatricals intends to present a staged reading on November 20th at a midtown Manhattan location for an invited audience of industry members as well as a select number of average theatergoers to gauge their reaction to this musical adaptation of Henry Fielding's classic novel, "Tom Jones." We are aware that there's a jukebox musical knocking around out there, but ours has entirely new and original music. The production is intended to be immersive, allowing 21st century audiences ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Wireless Intercom Headset: How It Makes Team Communication Easier

ing when the whole day nearly fell apart over one missed cue. The camera operator was ready, the lights were set, the actor was waiting, and the director was trying to give a simple note. The note never arrived clearly. Someone shouted across the room, someone else guessed, and we lost twenty minutes fixing a mistake that should never have happened. Looking back, it's exactly the kind of confusion a wireless intercom headset can help prevent. That day taught me something I still think about: ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: General Manager/Consultant

Linebreak Arts, Inc., a nonprofit organization, is seeking an experienced freelance General Manager/Consultant to assist in organizing and managing an Off-Off-Broadway Showcase production in Manhattan from November 2026 through March 2027. Responsibilities Responsibilities will include reviewing, advising on, and coordinating: • Submissions to and agreements with Actors’ Equity Association (AEA) and the venue, as well as agreements with actors and members of the technical and creative tea... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: PR & Communications Specialist (Seasonal)

Spoleto Festival USA is internationally recognized as America’s premier performing arts festival. For 17 days and nights each spring, Spoleto Festival USA fills Charleston’s historic theaters, churches, and outdoor spaces with performances in opera; theater; dance; and chamber, symphonic, choral, and jazz music. Spoleto Festival USA is a 501(c)(3) charitable organization. The Role You'll serve as a key member of the Marketing team, working closely with and supporting the Associate ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Guthrie Theatre Capital Campaign Fundraising Representative

Work part-time from home in support of the Performing Arts! If you have Fundraising/Sales experience and a passion for the Performing Arts, then DCM wants you to join our first-rate Guthrie Capital Campaign fundraising team! DCM Inc. is a leading telemarketing firm, raising millions for arts organizations for over 25 years. We are seeking passionate and motivated individuals to join our call team and help our prestigious client continue to thrive. We’re looking for energetic personalitie... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Associate Director of Graphic Design

About The Shed The Shed is a cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative art and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan’s west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpt... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Vice President of Development

Position Summary The Vice President of Development is State Theatre New Jersey’s senior architect of philanthropy, leading the strategy, relationships, and revenue generation that power the theatre’s artistic, educational, and community impact. As STNJ’s lead major gift officer and a key member of the executive team, this leader will shape an ambitious, integrated development program that expands donor engagement, grows contributed income, and strengthens long term financial sustainabil... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Non Theatrical: Open Rank (Term or Tenure-Track/Tenured) | On-Camera Acting and Scene Study

Open Rank (Term or Tenure-Track/Tenured) | On-Camera Acting and Scene Study Join our community and experience Emerson College! The Department of Performing Arts invites applications for a full time position in On-Camera Acting and Scene Study for our BFA Acting Program. This is an open rank position, commensurate with experience, of Tenured (Associate or Full Professor), Tenure Track (Assistant Professor), Artist-In-Residence or Distinguished-Artist-in-Residence (both full-time, non-tenure... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Technical Director

Status: exempt / salaried / full-time Reports to: Artistic & Education Director Supervises: Assistant Technical Director, Carpenters, Scenic Painters, Props Designer Salary Range: $55,000-$70,000 Position Summary As Technical Director your primary focus and responsibility is to support all technical needs for GREAT productions, camps, and outreach activities. This includes planning, scheduling, engineering, executing, and supervising to ensure the safe, efficient, and timely production o... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Masterclass with CD, MD and Manager

MANAGER WORKSHOP with CHRISTOPHER D. SILVERI ------------------------------- WITH CASTING DIRECTOR AND DIRECTOR: Jamibeth Margolis, CSA AND MUSICAL DIRECTOR AND VOCAL TECHNICIAN: Andrew Wheeler AND SPECIAL GUEST MANAGER: Christopher D. Silveri, owner of Center Stage Management ------------------------------- Join Jamibeth, Andrew and our Guest Manager, Christopher D. Silveri, owner of Center Stage Management, for a one-night Audition Workshop. Each student will have an individual work ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Creating Your Own Work – Online Masterclass with Tatiana Pandiani

CREATING YOUR OWN WORK: THE PERFORMER AS MAKER Live Online Masterclass with Tatiana Pandiani Have an idea for a show, a performance or a piece of theatre, but aren't sure how to turn it into something you can actually make? Join New York-based director, choreographer and writer Tatiana Pandiani for a live, interactive masterclass exploring how performers can develop their own material and bring original creative projects to life. Whether you're an actor looking to create opportunitie... (more)

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