THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Extends on Broadway Through May 2027

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show is extending its run again through Sunday, May 30, 2027 due to demand at Studio 54 on Broadway. Tickets are available online, by phone at 212-719-1300 or in person at Studio 54 box office. This will be the fourth extension since the show opened on April 23, 2026. Five-time Grammy & Emmy Award-nominee Margaret Cho joins the production as the “Narrator” making her Broadway debut beginning tomorrow Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

The Rocky Horror Show cast currently includes Jake Shears as “Frank-N-Furter, Margaret Cho as “Narrator”, Lorna Courtney as “Janet”, Amber Gray as “Riff Raff,” Kevin McHale as “Brad”, Jimin Moon as “Rocky”, George Salazar as “Eddie/Dr. Scott”, Sherie Rene Scott as “Magenta”, Valentina as “Columbia” as well as Renée Albulario, Anania, Boy Radio, Tassy Kirbas, Preston Perez, Caleb Quezon, Andres Quintero and Paul Soileau.

The production broke the house record at Studio 54 for the week ending June 28, 2026 with a box office take of $1,215,225 and became the highest grossing production to play at the theatre.

The Rocky Horror Show directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Pinkleton began previews on March 26, 2026, and opened officially on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The creative and design team includes choreography by Ani Taj, music supervision by Kris Kukul, set design by dots, costume design by David I. Reynoso, lighting design by Jane Cox, sound design by Brian Ronan, wig & hair design by Alberto “Albee” Alvarado and make-up design by Sterling Tull. Casting is by Carrie Gardner & Stephen Kopel, and the production stage manager is Bryan Bauer.

The Rocky Horror Show received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical Revival, 6 Drama Desk Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 4 Drama League Award nominations including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, 2 Outer Critics Circle Award nominations as well as 2 Chita Rivera Award nominations for Outstanding Choreography and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway show.

Richard O’Brien’s The Rocky Horror Show has been in continuous production throughout the world for the last 52 years, the only musical to have achieved this record. The show originally opened at The Royal Court Theatre in 1973, while the subsequent film, The Rocky Horror Picture Show, premiered a few years later in 1975. The stage version has been seen by over 40 million people in some 15 languages. The legendary rock-‘n’-roll musical takes on new life as a guaranteed party at the legendary Studio 54 and features some of the most iconic musical show stopping classics of all time, including “Dammit Janet,” “Touch-A, Touch-A, Touch Me,” “Hot Patootie” and of course, “Time Warp,” the party floor-filler. The Rocky Horror Show is the story of two squeaky clean college kids—Brad and his fiancée, Janet—on their way to visit their former college professor when by a twist of fate, their car breaks down outside a mansion. They meet the charismatic Dr. Frank-N-Furter, Riff Raff, Columbia, Magenta, Eddie, and Rocky. It is an adventure they would remember, for a very long time.



Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy @murphymade

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