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Video: First Look At 'Prologue' from WANTED

The production officially opens on Broadway on November 8th.

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Footage from Wanted on Broadway offers a first look at the Kinfolk performing the show's opening number, titled PROLOGUE. The clip features six performers: Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney-Fleming, Harris Matthew Turner, Rayshun LaMarr, and Hailey Thomas. Check out the video!

A new Broadway musical inspired by a Clarke family story carried for generations, Wanted is the epic tale of Mary and Martha: sisters, outlaws, legends. Wanted will  open on Broadway on Sunday, November 8.

Wanted stars Solea Pfeiffer as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden as Jesse, Aurelia Williams as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production will also feature Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. BettsAaron Arnell HarringtonJennie Harney-FlemingRayshun LaMarrHailey Thomas and Harris Matthew Turner as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company will be Wesley J. BarnesKailey BoyleMeghan Olivia CorbettTimothy HughesCrystal JoyMary Claire KingBrad SharpDanielle J. SummonsNathan Quay ThomasKatie Thompson, and Brent Thiessen.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Variety “Star to Watch” Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Joining the previously announced creative team, Wanted will have orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, Cultural Consulting by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC CompanyKevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige WestMary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.

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More on this show: Ledisi Joins The Broadway Cast of New Musical WANTED · 5/13/2026




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