Exclusive: Raúl Esparza & Jeremy Kushnier Sing 'The Man You Think I Am' at GALILEO Sitzprobe





Take an exclusive look inside the Galileo sitzprobe with Raúl Esparza and Jeremy Kushnier singing "The Man You Think I Am." The clip gives another taste of the Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner-written score.

Inspired by the life of the groundbreaking astronomer and scientist Galileo Galilei, the musical features a book by Danny Strong and an original score by Zoe Sarnak and Michael Weiner. The production is directed by Michael Mayer and choreographed by David Neumann.

The cast also features Tony and Grammy Award nominee Joy Woods, Bradley Dean, Jordon Lee Garcia, and Javier Muñoz, are Gabrielle Elisabeth, Adam Halpin, Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Rico LeBron, Michael J. Mainwaring, Terica Marie, Rob Marnell, Alexander Mendoza, Ramone Nelson, Matty Palmer, Chase Peacock, David Rowen, Madeleine Spacapan, Erica Sweany, with swings Nicci Claspell, Ninako Donville, Cameron Johnson, Michał Kołaczkowski, and Noah Plomgren.

The new Broadway musical follows luminary Galileo (Esparza) when he peers into the heavens – and what he sees challenges humanity’s understanding of the world. Unwilling to deny the truth, Galileo finds himself in a fight with the most powerful institution on Earth. As his trusted confidant Maffeo Barberini (Kushnier) ascends to power, friendship leads to betrayal, and the dreams Galileo has envisioned for himself and for his brilliant daughter Virginia Galilei (Woods) begin to slip away. Belief, ambition, and love pull the trio out of orbit, each confronting what they’re willing to sacrifice for what matters most.

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