Trish Lindstrom stops by The Roundtable to talk about stepping into the iconic role of Ginny Potter in Broadway’s Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Trish shares what it means to embody such a beloved character, the responsibility of honoring the Potter legacy, and how this epic story continues to resonate with audiences night after night.
New Cast to Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD; Tom Felton Continues
Jocelyn Maher will join as Ginny Potter, while Matt Harrington joins as Ron Weasley. As recently announced Rupert Grint will join the company in February.
The cast has been revealed for the new Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, beginning performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.
John Skelley and Emmet Smith will continue in the roles of Harry Potter and his son Albus. Rachel Christopher and Janae Hammond will also continue as Hermione Granger and her daughter Rose Granger-Weasley, as will Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory.
Joining the cast are Jocelyn Maher*, making her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter, and Matt Harrington, direct from the North American Tour, playing Ron Weasley through January 31, 2027.
Original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton will continue his performance as Draco Malfoy alongside Aidan Close as his son Scorpius through January 3, 2027. Ben Thys, who originated the role of Draco in the production's North American Tour, joins the cast in the same role beginning January 5. At the same performance, veteran Broadway company member Erik Christopher Peterson rejoins the company in the role of Scorpius for a limited 4-week engagement through January 31.
As recently announced, beginning February 2, 2027, Rupert Grint, who also appeared in the original Harry Potter films, will join the company as Ron Weasley for a limited run. At the same performance, Cody Combs* makes his Broadway debut as Scorpius Malfoy.
The company welcomes Josh Bates*, Markcus Blair*, Danny Bó*, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Lauryn Hayes, Jennifer Thiessen, and Timmy Thompson*.
Continuing with the production are Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Alexis Gordon, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jamie Jackson, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Will Rhem Jr., Maren Searle, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan, and Baylen Thomas.
(* denotes the six actors making their Broadway performance debuts)
More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented onstage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 14 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Tokyo, The Netherlands and across North America on tour.
The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $532 million total sales and over 4.1 million tickets sold. It's also now the 3rd longest running play in Broadway history.
Based on an original story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Ep407 - Alex Serino: Why Do We Have Books?
Alex Serino didn’t take the “traditional” path to Broadway, but his journey is one fueled by community, heart, and hustle. A proud Boston native, Alex grew up surrounded by music, theater, and an extended family that felt more like a village.
Ep406 - Ayanna Nicole Thomas: Embracing Neurodivergence, One Spell at a Time
Ayanna Nicole Thomas didn’t follow a traditional path to Broadway—but that’s exactly what makes her story so compelling. After growing up between the Bronx and LA, she eventually made her way back to New York to study musical theatre.
Ep405 - Aaron Bartz: The Redemption of Draco (and Dirty Birds at 8AM)
Aaron Bartz brings a grounded, thoughtful energy to the role of Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and in this conversation, he shares just how much life and imagination go into keeping the magic alive night after night.
Ep404 - Sarah Killough: How to Audition Without Touching the Reader
From playing the oboe in northern Minnesota to casting spells as Ginny Potter on Broadway, Sarah Killough's story is anything but ordinary. In this episode, Sarah chats about her early musical roots, growing up surrounded by theater in a creatively rich family, and the pivotal decision to attend Interlochen as a teenager.
Ep403 - Matthew James Thomas: Harry Potter, Spider-Man, and Severance Theories
Matthew James Thomas opens up in this heartfelt conversation about his journey from a rebellious, bullied teen in the English countryside to finding truth and belonging on stage.
Ep402 - Rachel Christopher: When Poetry Meets Platform 9¾
Rachel Christopher brings a poet’s heart and a scholar’s mind to the stage eight times a week as Hermione Granger in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
Ep401 - Erik Christopher Peterson: Magic, (de)Mentors, and the Malfoy Legacy
Theatre and magic collide as Erik Christopher Peterson kicks off a seven-episode Harry Potter and the Cursed Child cast takeover on the podcast. In this deep-dive conversation, Erik reflects on growing up with a theatre educator dad, trading in his baseball glove for the stage, and eventually making his Broadway debut as Scorpius Malfoy.
#90 Reading Is Fundamental with Sarah Killough
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway's next Ginny Potter, Sarah Killough is here! U Guys, this week's BroadwayWorld Recap has all the latest Bway updates, including a tribute to Ken Page and Gavin Creel. Then I am joined by Broadway performer Sarah Killough!
Ep 105- The Stars of "Harry Potter & The Cursed Child" Joel Meyers & Erik Christopher Peterson
We are celebrating Broadway! With Broadway Week on the way, we are talking to some of the best on the boards! Calling all Potterheads! We have Albus Potter & Scopius Malfoy here on "The Roundtable!" How did they prepare, stay healthy, and live their best wizard lives eight shows a week?
Ep295 - Steve Haggard: Living Inside Your Own Imagination
Steve discusses his role as Harry Potter in the Broadway production of "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" and delves into the challenges and thrills of bringing such an iconic character to life on stage.
#153 - Oge Agulué - HARRY POTTER
Oge Agulué / @iamoge. Oge Agulué is currently in the ensemble of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on Broadway! Growing up, Oge went from Atlanta, to Nigeria, back to Atlanta, and then off to Purdue for college where he began studying aeronautical engineering technology.