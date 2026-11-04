New Cast to Join HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD; Tom Felton Continues

The cast has been revealed for the new Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, beginning performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

John Skelley and Emmet Smith will continue in the roles of Harry Potter and his son Albus. Rachel Christopher and Janae Hammond will also continue as Hermione Granger and her daughter Rose Granger-Weasley, as will Kristen Martin as Delphi Diggory.

Joining the cast are Jocelyn Maher*, making her Broadway debut as Ginny Potter, and Matt Harrington, direct from the North American Tour, playing Ron Weasley through January 31, 2027.

Original Harry Potter film star Tom Felton will continue his performance as Draco Malfoy alongside Aidan Close as his son Scorpius through January 3, 2027. Ben Thys, who originated the role of Draco in the production's North American Tour, joins the cast in the same role beginning January 5. At the same performance, veteran Broadway company member Erik Christopher Peterson rejoins the company in the role of Scorpius for a limited 4-week engagement through January 31.

As recently announced, beginning February 2, 2027, Rupert Grint, who also appeared in the original Harry Potter films, will join the company as Ron Weasley for a limited run. At the same performance, Cody Combs* makes his Broadway debut as Scorpius Malfoy.

The company welcomes Josh Bates*, Markcus Blair*, Danny Bó*, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Lauryn Hayes, Jennifer Thiessen, and Timmy Thompson*.

Continuing with the production are Chadd Alexander, John Alix, Logan Becker, Darby Breedlove, Megan Byrne, Ted Deasy, Gary-Kayi Fletcher, Alexis Gordon, Logan James Hall, Chance Marshaun Hill, Jamie Jackson, Jay Mack, Bradley Patchett, Dan Plehal, Allie Re, Gabrielle Reid, Will Rhem Jr., Maren Searle, Tom Stephens, Khadija Tariyan, and Baylen Thomas.

(* denotes the six actors making their Broadway performance debuts)

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented onstage and the eighth story in the Harry Potter series, has sold over 14 million tickets worldwide since its world premiere in London in July 2016 and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best Play. The international phenomenon has cast its spell worldwide with productions currently running in London, New York, Tokyo, The Netherlands and across North America on tour.

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $532 million total sales and over 4.1 million tickets sold. It's also now the 3rd longest running play in Broadway history.

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