 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Fall Preview Guide
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party

Special guests included Rache Zegler, Billy Porter, Anika Noni Rose, Vanessa Williams, Busy Philipps, and more.

By:

The best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre last night, where Wanted officially opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the after party festivities below!

The production stars Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Gatsby: An American Myth) as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Dreamgirls) as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James (Thoughts of a Colored Man, “The Chi”) as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) as Jesse, Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island, Parade) as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company is Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Wanted has orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo & James Olmstead; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, cultural and intimacy direction by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 1 of 48


Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 2 of 48


Liisi LaFontaine and Luke James

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 3 of 48


Bradley Jaden and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 4 of 48


Ben Vereen and Gayle King

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 5 of 48


Jason Selvig, Grey Henson, Busy Philipps, Olivia Puckett and Ben Levi Ross

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 6 of 48


Vincent Michael, Phoenix Best and Talia Robinson

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 7 of 48


Aurelia Williams, Yvette Nicole Williams, Anika Noni Rose and Ledisi

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 8 of 48


Wendell Pierce and Luke James

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 9 of 48


Ledisi and Ron T. Young

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 10 of 48


Kevin Csolak, Solea Pfeiffer, Bradley Jaden, Rachel Zegler, Liisi LaFontaine and Karl Shakur Ndieli

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 11 of 48


Billy Porter and Mary Martha Ford

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 12 of 48


Vanessa Williams and Lion Babe Jillian Hervey

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 13 of 48


Rachel Zegler and Betsy Wolfe

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 14 of 48


Rachel Zegler, Vanessa Williams and Bradley Jaden

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 15 of 48


Bradley Jaden and Billy Porter

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 16 of 48


Bradley Jaden and his mom

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 17 of 48


Katie Thompson and Shea Sullivan

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 18 of 48


Billy Porter and Ledisi

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 19 of 48


Solea Pfeiffer and Kevin Csolak

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 20 of 48


Liisi LaFontaine and Karl Shakur Ndieli

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 21 of 48


Isaac Powell, Solea Pfeiffer Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 22 of 48


Isaac Powell, Solea Pfeiffer Liisi LaFontaine

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 23 of 48


Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 24 of 48


Karl Shakur Ndieli, Liisi LaFontaine, Solea Pfeiffer and Kevin Csolak

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 25 of 48


Liisi LaFontaine and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 26 of 48


Billy Porter and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 27 of 48


Isaac Powell and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 28 of 48


Ledisi, Solea Pfeiffer, Billy Porter, Liisi LaFontaine Anika Noni Rose

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 29 of 48


Ledisi and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 30 of 48


Ledisi and Ross Baum

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 31 of 48


Liisi LaFontaine and Anika Noni Rose

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 32 of 48


Billy Porter and Luke James

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 33 of 48


Anika Noni Rose and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 34 of 48


Solea Pfeiffer and her parents

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 35 of 48


Solea Pfeiffer and her parents

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 36 of 48


Rachel Zegler and Solea Pfeiffer

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 37 of 48


Ben Levi Ross, Solea Pfeiffer and Isaac Powell

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 38 of 48


Ben Levi Ross, Solea Pfeiffer and Isaac Powell

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 39 of 48


Rachel Zegler, Bradley Jaden, Solea Pfeiffer and Kevin Csolak

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 40 of 48


Chester Gregory II and Ledisi

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 41 of 48


Chester Gregory II and Ledisi

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 42 of 48


Marchant Davis and Marvet Britto

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 43 of 48


Luke James and Yvette Nicole Brown

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 44 of 48


Luke James, Yvette Nicole Brown and Anthony Davis

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 45 of 48


Luke James and Quincy Taylor Brown

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 46 of 48


Billy Porter and Yvette Nicole Brown

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 47 of 48


Emilio Sosa

Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party — photo 48 of 48


Barry Weissler and Fran Weissler

Get Wanted Tickets From $60

More on this show: Ledisi Joins The Broadway Cast of New Musical WANTED · 5/13/2026


Opening Night Coverage



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $60
Hot Show
Tickets From $71
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info From $60