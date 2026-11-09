My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party
Special guests included Rache Zegler, Billy Porter, Anika Noni Rose, Vanessa Williams, Busy Philipps, and more.
The best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre last night, where Wanted officially opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the after party festivities below!
The production stars Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Gatsby: An American Myth) as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Dreamgirls) as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James (Thoughts of a Colored Man, “The Chi”) as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) as Jesse, Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island, Parade) as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company is Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen.
Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Wanted has orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo & James Olmstead; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, cultural and intimacy direction by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.
Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas
Liisi LaFontaine, Ledisi and Solea Pfeiffer
Ben Vereen and Gayle King
Jason Selvig, Grey Henson, Busy Philipps, Olivia Puckett and Ben Levi Ross
Aurelia Williams, Yvette Nicole Williams, Anika Noni Rose and Ledisi
Ledisi and Ron T. Young
Kevin Csolak, Solea Pfeiffer, Bradley Jaden, Rachel Zegler, Liisi LaFontaine and Karl Shakur Ndieli
Billy Porter and Mary Martha Ford
Vanessa Williams and Lion Babe Jillian Hervey
Bradley Jaden and his mom
Billy Porter and Ledisi
Liisi LaFontaine and Karl Shakur Ndieli
Karl Shakur Ndieli, Liisi LaFontaine, Solea Pfeiffer and Kevin Csolak
Ledisi and Solea Pfeiffer
Ledisi and Ross Baum
Solea Pfeiffer and her parents
Solea Pfeiffer and her parents
Chester Gregory II and Ledisi
Chester Gregory II and Ledisi
Marchant Davis and Marvet Britto
Luke James and Quincy Taylor Brown
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