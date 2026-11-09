Photos: Go Inside WANTED's Opening Night Party

The best of Broadway was at the James Earl Jones Theatre last night, where Wanted officially opened on Broadway. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big night and you can check out photos from the after party festivities below!

The production stars Solea Pfeiffer (Hadestown, Gatsby: An American Myth) as Mary Clarke, Liisi LaFontaine (West End: Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Dreamgirls) as Martha Clarke, Grammy Award-winning and 16 time-nominated R&B legend Ledisi as Tallulah Clarke, Grammy Award-nominated R&B singer, songwriter, and actor Luke James (Thoughts of a Colored Man, “The Chi”) as Elijah, West End and London star Bradley Jaden (Les Misérables, Wicked) as Jesse, Aurelia Williams (Once on This Island, Parade) as Sissy, and Awa Sal Secka as Flo. The production also features Ximone Rose as the standby for Mary and Martha Clarke, Melody A. Betts, Aaron Arnell Harrington, Jennie Harney, Rayshun LaMarr, Hailey Thomas and Harris Matthew as the Kinfolk, a vibrant chorus of ancestors who help guide the Clarke sisters on their epic journey. Rounding out the company is Wesley J. Barnes, Kailey Boyle, Meghan Olivia Corbett, Timothy Hughes, Crystal Joy, Mary Claire King, Brad Sharp, Danielle J. Summons, Nathan Quay Thomas, Katie Thompson and Brent Thiessen.

Wanted features book and lyrics by Angelica Chéri, a descendant of the Clarke sisters, and music by Richard Rodgers Award–winning composer Ross Baum. The production is directed by Tony Award nominee and Obie Award winner Stevie Walker-Webb, with choreography by Chelsey Arce. Wanted has orchestrations by John Clancy; arrangements by Ross Baum & Austin Cook; music supervision by Nadia DiGiallonardo & James Olmstead; music direction by Paul Byssainthe Jr.; scenic design by Beowulf Boritt; lighting design by Adam Honoré; costume design by Emilio Sosa; sound design by Gareth Owen; video & projection design by Stefania Bulbarella; hair, wig & make-up design by J. Jared Janas & Tony Lauro; fight & intimacy direction by Claire Warden, cultural and intimacy direction by Kaja Dunn and casting by The TRC Company, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Olivia Paige West. Mary Macleod is the Production Stage Manager.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

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