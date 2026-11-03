& JULIET Actor 'Resting' After Being Taken by Ambulance to Hospital Following Onstage Injury

Daniel Assetta is recovering after an onstage incident over the weekend at Broadway’s & Juliet.

Following the Saturday, October 31, matinee of & Juliet, Assetta — who plays Henry in the musical and understudies the roles of Shakespeare and Lance — showed followers he was injured.

In a since-expired Instagram Story (posted to Reddit), Assetta wrote, “Well, that was not the way I expected today’s matinee to go!”

“If you were at the show today, I’m sorry that my exit was so dramatic and scary,” he explained. “BUT I’m in good hands and thankfully everything is ok. Just some cuts and bruises. Thank you for the messages.”

“Definitely a Halloween I’ll never forget,” he added, “and I’ve got the battle scars to prove it.”

While Assetta did not provide further details as to what happened, one Redditor explained that the curtain allegedly “closed on him and caused injuries.”

“Just to clarify,” one person said in response, “& Juliet does not have a traditional fabric curtain. It’s more like a flat or a scrim.”

In a statement to BroadwayWorld, the production said, “Daniel Assetta was involved in an accident during a performance of & Juliet over the weekend. Out of an abundance of caution, he was taken to the ER, and is currently resting.”

“We look forward to welcoming him back to the Sondheim very soon,” the statement added.

According to one Redditor, “He was on as Shakespeare (he’s an understudy) and got injured during the show.”

“An ambulance was called and he was taken to the emergency room,” they continued. “They had to pause the show and get the 2nd understudy for Shakespeare ready because this person was already playing another role at that performance and their role had to be covered by a different understudy.”

Over the weekend, Joey Fatone played his final performance as Lance at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre. James Monroe Iglehart returns to reprise the role on Tuesday, November 3.

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