BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB Sets Broadway Closing Date; West End Premiere Planned for 2027

The Tony Award-winning musical Buena Vista Social Club will play its final Broadway performance at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre on Sunday, January 17, 2027. The production will conclude its Broadway engagement after 96 weeks and 767 performances.

The musical, which opened on Broadway in March 2025, will continue its international expansion with a West End premiere planned for 2027.

The closing announcement comes as Buena Vista Social Club prepares to play four cities simultaneously this weekend. In addition to its Broadway production, the musical will be performed at the Music Hall at Fair Park in Dallas, Texas; the Antonio Paoli Festival Hall at the Centro de Bellas Artes in Puerto Rico; and the Teatro de los Insurgentes in Mexico City.

The four companies have been mounted less than two years after the show's Broadway debut, marking a significant expansion for the musical.

Since opening on Broadway, Buena Vista Social Club has made history as the first Broadway musical to feature a score sung entirely in Spanish. The production has also attracted the highest number of Hispanic ticket buyers in the history of The Shubert Organization.

Inspired by the legendary Cuban musicians behind the Grammy Award-winning 1997 album, the musical has earned five Tony Awards, including a Special Tony Award recognizing its band, as well as a Grammy Award for its Original Broadway Cast Recording.

The musical features a book by Marco Ramirez, direction by Saheem Ali, choreography by Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck, and orchestrations, arrangements, and music direction by Marco Paguia.

Lead producer Orin Wolf reflected on the production's Broadway run and continued expansion.

"From our very first trip to Cuba to meet the musicians who created this masterpiece, I knew we had something truly special, something to cherish," said Wolf. "I am in awe of what Marco R., Saheem, Patricia, Justin, David, Marco P. and Dean have created artistically, bringing this extraordinary music to life on stage and presenting the first Broadway score performed exclusively in Spanish."

"I am deeply grateful for the time we've had on Broadway – and the speed with which the team has created three more productions. We are thrilled the Broadway production is on schedule to recoup as we look ahead to an exciting tour, special engagements in Mexico and Puerto Rico, and so much more."

ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

Buena Vista Social Club has been seen on NPR's Tiny Desk, NBC Today Show, CBS Sunday Morning, ABC Good Morning America, the Latin Grammy's, Macy's NBC Thanksgiving Day Parade, the Kelly Clarkson Show, CBS Mornings, Telemundo, Univision, ABC's The View, WNYC's Greene Space, and a special concert on a FIFA soccer pitch created just for them in Rockefeller Center. The show has won 3 Drama Desk Awards, 5 Tonys, 3 Chita Rivera Awards. It has been recreated by famous illustrators; sold out four dance-alongs with Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Leguizamo, Rachel Zegler and Lupita N'yongo; the national tour's recent Florida stops shattered every house record in Miami and Fort Lauderdale.

'From our very first trip to Cuba to meet the musicians who created this masterpiece, I knew we had something truly special, something to cherish. I am in awe of what Marco R., Saheem, Patricia, Justin, David, Marco P. and Dean have created artistically, bringing this extraordinary music to life on stage and presenting the first Broadway score performed exclusively in Spanish, said lead producer Orin Wolf. 'I am deeply grateful for the time we've had on Broadway – and the speed with which the team has created three more productions. We are thrilled the Broadway production is on schedule to recoup as we look ahead to an exciting tour, special engagements in Mexico and Puerto Rico, the film and so much more.'

A parade of celebrated Latin artists continues to be drawn to the Schoenfeld to help bring this important story to life including Gina Torres ('Suits,' 'Firefly,' '911: Lone Star'), New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams and Xolo Maridueña ('Cobra Kai'). Major League Baseball veteran and recording artist José Iglesias, known to music fans as Candelita, made history as the first Latino MLB player to debut on Broadway when he joined Buena Vista Social Club this summer.

ABOUT Buena Vista Social Club

Inspired by true events, the musical brings to life the story of the legendary Cuban artists behind the Grammy Award-winning Buena Vista Social Club album and the music that introduced the sounds of Havana to audiences around the world.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

The cast of Buena Vista Social Club currently includes Gina Torres (Omara), Rick Negron (Compay), Mel Semé (Ibrahim) Jainardo Batista Sterling (Rubén), Isa Antonetti (Young Omara), Da'Von T. Moody (Young Compay), Wesley Wray (Young Ibrahim), Jesús Pupo (Young Rubén), Renesito Avich (Eliades), Tanairi Sade Vazquez (Young Haydee), Chris Myers (Juan De Marcos), José 'Candelita' Iglesias (The Narrator), Bernie Williams (Guitar), Angélica Beliard, Joshua Gonzalez, Jacob Guzman, Ian Lassiter, Héctor Juan Maisonet, Ilda Mason, Marielys Molina, Eric Parra, Sophia Ramos, Clinton Roane, Anthony Santos. Original Broadway cast members Natalie Venetia Belcon (Omara) and Ashley De La Rosa (Young Haydee) will return to the production November 30 and 16, respectively.

Buena Vista Social Club features a book by Tony Nominee Marco Ramirez (Drama Desk Award, The Royale), direction by Tony Nominee Saheem Ali (Fat Ham), choreography by Tony Award winners Patricia Delgado and Justin Peck (Illinoise, Steven Spielberg's West Side Story), creative consultation by David Yazbek, music supervision by Dean Sharenow, orchestrations, arrangements and music direction by Tony Award winner Marco Paguia, additional arrangements by Javier Diaz and David Oquendo, music consultation by Juan De Marcos.

Buena Vista Social Club features scenery by Tony nominee Arnulfo Maldonado, costumes by Tony nominee Dede Ayite, lighting by Tony nominee Tyler Micoleau, sound by Tony Award winner Jonathan Deans, wigs, hair & make-up by J. Jared Janas, and casting by The TRC Company. Arabella Powell serves as the Production Stage Manager.

The 'most intoxicating and rapturous show on Broadway' (Variety), Buena Vista Social Club has won 5 Tony Awards including Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical (Natalie Venetia Belcon), Best Sound Design of a Musical (Jonathan Deans), Best Choreography (Patricia Delgado & Justin Peck), and Best Orchestrations (Marco Paguia).

A Special Tony Award was also awarded to the musicians who make up the band of Buena Vista Social Club, who now include Marco Paguia (Conductor/Piano, Music Director), David Oquendo (Associate Music Director, Guitar); Renesito Avich (Tres); Gustavo Schartz (Bass), Hery Paz (Woodwinds), Eddie Venegas (Trombone), Jesus Ricardo (Trumpet), Javier Díaz (Percussion), Mauricio Herrera (Percussion), Román Diaz (Percussion), Jesús Pupo (Piano), Yuniel Jimenez (Tressero Alternate), and Yasser Tejeda (Cuartro Alternate). Alumnus Leonardo Reyna was in the original Tony-winning company.

The Buena Vista Social Club Original Broadway Cast Recording received the 2026 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Additional awards recognition includes 2 Chita Rivera Awards for Outstanding Choreography in a Broadway Show and Outstanding Ensemble in a Broadway Show and the Actors' Equity Association's ACCA Award for Outstanding Broadway Chorus.

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