This week Jess & Andrew head WAY DOWN to CHEESEYTOWN with the incredible returning guest CHRISTI ESTERLE of MUSICAL HELL.
Video: First Look At 'Wedding Song' From HADESTOWN Featuring Jasmin Savoy Brown
The clip highlights Jasmin Savoy Brown performing a song from the Tony-winning musical.
A new clip from Hadestown shows Jasmin Savoy Brown singing 'Wedding Song.' Check out the video!
Hadestown currently stars television and film actress Jasmin Savoy Brown as Eurydice, two-time Tony Award winner Norbert Leo Butz as Hermes, Broadway veteran Ben Davis as Hades, Tony Award nominee Amber Iman as Persephone, and pop-rock musician and songwriter Kayko as Orpheus. The cast also features Kelly Belarmino, KC Dela Cruz, and Khori Michelle Petinaud as the Fates.
Hadestown originated as Anaïs Mitchell's indie theater project that toured Vermont which she then turned into an acclaimed album. With Rachel Chavkin, her artistic collaborator, Hadestown has been transformed into a genre-defying new musical that blends modern American folk music with New Orleans-inspired jazz to reimagine a sweeping ancient tale.
Hadestown is in its 8th hit year on Broadway at the Walter Kerr Theatre and in its 3rd year in the West End (returning to London, five years after its 2018 engagement at The National Theatre). The record-breaking North American tour completed its coast-to-coast 3-year run in 2024, and productions have played across the globe in South Korea, Sydney, Melbourne, and Amsterdam.
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