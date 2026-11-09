Video: DOLLY: A TRUE ORIGINAL MUSICAL Opens the Box Office at the St. James Theatre







The box office is officially open at the St. James Theatre! The company of Dolly: A True Original Musical was on hand to celebrate with their Cups of Ambition, a coffee crafted with Community Coffee.

Previews are scheduled to begin December 7, and tickets are on sale now. The musical opens at the St. James Theatre on Broadway in January.

The cast includes Katie Rose Clarke as 'Dolly Parton,' Carrie St. Louis as 'Dolly,' and Norah Nunes as 'Little Dolly', with John Behlmann as 'Carl Dean,' Crystal Kellogg as 'Judy Ogle,' and Gabriel Ebert as 'Porter Wagoner.' The ensemble of Dolly: A True Original Musical includes Piper Allen, Bill Army, Josh Canfield, Lincoln Cohen, Ryan Demoville, Haley Fish, Sarah Hunt, Erin Kei, Evan Kinnane, Ryland J. Mar, Jenny Mollet, James Moye, Julian Ramos, Larkin Reilly, Maddie Robert, Alex Ross, and Quinn VanAntwerp. Swings for the production are Sarah Bockel, Sadie Daniels, Tiffany Engen, Michael Milkanin, and Rixey Terry.

Dolly: A True Original Musical is the story only Dolly Parton could have told, in her own words and through the songs that shaped her life. From the top of the Smoky Mountains to the top of the world, DOLLY captures how she dreamed, dared, stumbled, and soared. Featuring beloved hits including “I Will Always Love You,” “Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” and “9 to 5,” Dolly: A True Original Musical takes you inside her life in the spotlight and the music that carried her there.

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