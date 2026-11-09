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HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Be Filmed for NYPL

The recording will feature Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander'.

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HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Be Filmed for NYPL

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody, written by Dylan MarcAurele, will be filmed for The New York Public Library for the Performing Arts' Theatre on Film and Tape Archive tomorrow, Tuesday, November 10 at The Culture CluB.

The archival recording, granted to select Off-Broadway productions, will feature the show's current cast including Jay Armstrong Johnson as 'Ilya Rozanov' and Troy Iwata as 'Shane Hollander,' with Ryann Redmond, Shelby Acosta and Ryan Duncan rounding out the ensemble, and Aaron Alcaraz, Dean Cestari and Sujaya Sunkara as standbys. 

Originally scheduled as an 8-week run, the production has recouped and been extended three times and is playing Off-Broadway at The Culture Club through Sunday, January 17. 

Inspired by the hit show about hockey, Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody follows starry-eyed golden boy Shane Hollander on his journey from power center to power bottom. 

Buy Tickets to Heated Rivalry

More on this show: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY to Host Pride Events in June · 5/28/2026




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