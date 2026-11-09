Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff & Josh Gad To Reprise FROZEN Roles for New Series

Deadline has reported that Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad will reprise their Frozen roles for a new series, currently titled The Real Frozen, presented by National Geographic and Walt Disney Animation Studios. The series will premiere on National Geographic and stream on Disney+ and Hulu.

The logline states: Set against the breathtaking icy landscapes of Iceland, Finland, Norway and Sweden, The Real Frozen follows real-life animals whose fortitude, loyalty, resilience and relationships echo the emotional heart of the Frozen franchise. These animals navigate the harshest winters, revealing extraordinary behaviors, survival strategies and bonds.

Bell, Menzel and Groff return as Anna, Elsa and Kristoff, respectively, serving as narrators who lead viewers through each story. The stories explore themes of courage, trust and transformation through a whimsical storytelling approach, with Gad appearing throughout as Olaf.

Courteney Monroe, president, National Geographic Content, shared, "Building on the success of our Emmy-winning A Real Bug’s Life and the upcoming The Real Finding Nemo, we’re excited to continue growing The Real franchise with The Real Frozen. It’s a wonderful opportunity to bring together Disney’s beloved stories and characters with National Geographic’s boundary-pushing natural history storytelling, introducing kids and families to the incredible wonders of the world and opening the door to a lifetime of discovery.”

About Frozen

Frozen III will hit theaters on November 24, 2027, the day before Thanksgiving. A fourth Frozen film is also in the works. Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor, which made $1.281 million.

Featuring music from songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, and Josh Gad. The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for the anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen, featuring new songs from the Lopezes, opened in 2018, and ran until 2020. A filmed version of the West End production is streaming on Disney+.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming