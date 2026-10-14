Photos & Video: Gina Torres Takes First Bow in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway

Last night, Television star Gina Torres took her first bow in Broadway’s Buena Vista Social Club. Check out photos of her first Broadway bow! For a sneak peek at Gina’s performance in the show – take a look at her performance of Dos Gardenias.

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical Buena Vista Social Club brings the 1997 GRAMMY Award-winning album to life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Buena Vista Social Club, the six-time Tony Award winning musical, plays at the Schoenfeld Theater.

Photo credit: Andy Henderson