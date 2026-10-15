Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2026- LA LA LAND Stage Musical Creative Team Unveiled and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

That's what's happening on BroadwayWorld today. Dive into the full stories above!

Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday on the stage and screen:

Coming Up

Thursday, October 15

Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen opens at The Culture Club

Sunday, October 18

Other Desert Cities opens on Broadway

The Front Page



Video: Steven Skybell Reveals What Lies Beneath AFTERMATH Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell is returning to the Off-Broadway stage in Aftermath, a new play by David Zaks, directed by Colton Pometa. Ahead of the production's New York premiere, Skybell caught up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the gripping family drama, reuniting with a longtime friend, and more.



LA LA LAND Stage Musical Adds Emmy-Winning Choreographer Mandy Moore and More; Full Creative Team Announced Lionsgate revealed the creative team for its stage adaptation of LA LA LAND, reuniting the film's Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and Oscar-nominated costume designer Mary Zophres.



Video: The Teen Critics Cross That Bridge to SCHMIGADOON! We are continuing Teen Critics with Nicoletta (18), Ella (17), and Shea (15), who recently headed to the Nederlander Theater to check out the Tony-winning Best Musical, Schmigadoon! on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!

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Industry Insights

by Stephi Wild

by Nicole Rosky

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Stephi Wild

by A.A. Cristi

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Review Roundups

The Broadway League Foundation has announced that Broadway Bridges is returning for another year with 19 shows participating in the 2026 fall semester. Learn more here!. ( more... On Monday, October 5, 2026 Black Theatre United (BTU) hosted its fourth annual Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. This year’s theme was “Work to Do.” The evening honored Paramount Chair of TV Media George Cheeks with the Accountability Award, Academy Award-nominated actor Delroy Lindo with the Advocacy Award and Tony and Academy Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell with the Lifetime Achievement Award.. ( more... Eight women playwrights founded MUSE COLLECTIVE to create opportunities for women's stories in theatre. The inaugural project, NINE MUSES: An Anthology, will open for submissions.. ( more... Theater Resources Unlimited will present a Community Gathering featuring producers Adam Cohen and Bruce Roberts discussing the challenges of leading a Broadway or off-Broadway production for the first time.. ( more... Gary Beestone Associates has announced an expansion into theatre producing, led by Gary Beestone and Zoe Snow, alongside its existing technical production work in the West End and internationally.. ( more... The York Theatre revealed performers including Brian d'Arcy James, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Patrick Wilson will attend the 34th Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala.. ( more... Colt Coeur selected eight artists for its residency program in its ninth year and named playwright Kallan Dana as the second Beacon Commission recipient. Dana's project focuses on Vietnam War-era draft evasion.. ( more...

Review Roundup: MYSTIC PIZZA Launches National Tour

by Stephi Wild

Mystic Pizza: A New Musical has launched a national tour that began in September 2026 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Read the reviews for the tour here!. (more...)

Review: MANON, Royal Ballet & Opera

by Matthew Paluch

It's impressive to have the same work showing at two companies simultaneously, and such is the case for Kenneth MacMillan’s 1974 full-evening work Manon. The ballet is currently in season at the Paris Opera and also opened last night at the Royal Ballet and Opera. Leading the cast are Francesca Hayward and Marcelino Sambé as the doomed lovers Manon and Des Grieux.. (more...)

Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD, Starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Harold Pinter Theatre

by Gary Naylor

Kristin Scott Thomas and Stephen Mangan lead a starry cast in a play that can't quite locate the fragile centre of the swirl of relationships in rural Russia. (more...)

Review: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, Underbelly Soho

by Cindy Marcolina

Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is simply hilarious. Dylan Marcaurele writes an abridged 75-minute run-through of the show where original songs coexist with referential numbers, creating an endlessly amusing and entertaining mix. The lyrics are so comically unpredictable that the piece is positively blindsiding.. (more...)

Around the Broadway World

by Stephi Wild

by Rachel Stone

Artistic Director Jonathan Church unveiled the acting company for Stratford Festival's 75th season, featuring Thomas Duplessie as Hamlet, Chilina Kennedy in Mary Poppins and Chicago, and Eric McCormack in Present Laughter.. ( more... The Emmy Award-winning animated series will air a new episode centered on aura battles in South America, with Kyle attempting to help his brother avoid embarrassment.. ( more...

PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Will Open at Sydney's Capitol Theatre in 2027

by Joshua Wright

PADDINGTON The Musical, the seven-time Olivier Award-winning musical, will open in Sydney in 2027. The production features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher and direction by Luke Sheppard.. (more...)

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Michael Gioia

The Broadway magic production will feature Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Eden Choi and Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year Yollin Lee during its limited engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. ( more... Classic Stage Company will offer $30 rush seating to union/guild members, inspired by the workers at the heart of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty playing Off-Broadway. . ( more... GLAAD will organize its annual Spirit Day campaign with celebrity participants and community events across New York City, including park cleanups and flower plantings to support LGBTQ youth.. ( more... The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has revealed additional cast and more details about the lineup for the 38th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, featuring Christopher Sieber, Jordan Tyson and more.. ( more... Though Jennifer Simard completed her Tony Award-nominated turn as Helen Sharp in 'Death Becomes Her,' she was quietly dealing with health issues before the show closed this summer.. ( more...

Ashby Florence to Make New York Stage Debut in A KIDMAN CAROL Off-Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Viral sensation Ashby Florence will join the cast of A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway this holiday season. After garnering millions of Tik Tok followers for her viral Hamilton trend, among others, the production will mark her New York stage debut.. (more...)

Listen Up

"Oh, if life were made of moments

Even now and then a bad one!

But if life were only moments

Then you'd never know you had one!" - Into the Woods

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!