Wake Up With BroadwayWorld October 15, 2026- LA LA LAND Stage Musical Creative Team Unveiled and More
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is October 15, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good Morning, BroadwayWorld!
Welcome to Wake Up with BroadwayWorld! Here's what you missed yesterday on the stage and screen:
On The Front Page: Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell discusses his Off-Broadway return in Aftermath, and LA LA LAND's stage musical adaptation announced Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and the full creative team. Plus, our Teen Critics checked out the Tony-winning musical Schmigadoon!
Must Watch: Gina Torres took her first Broadway bow in Buena Vista Social Club, Cyrus Veyssi made their Broadway debut in & Juliet, and By Royal Appointment revealed its UK tour trailer.
Industry Highlights: Rent's 30th Anniversary Concert is offering a digital ticket lottery, 19 Broadway shows will participate in Broadway Bridges, and Muse Collective launched with a call for submissions.
That's what's happening on BroadwayWorld today. Dive into the full stories above!
|Coming Up
Thursday, October 15
Memoirs of Amorous Gentlemen opens at The Culture Club
Sunday, October 18
Other Desert Cities opens on Broadway
|The Front Page
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Video: Steven Skybell Reveals What Lies Beneath AFTERMATH
Tony Award nominee Steven Skybell is returning to the Off-Broadway stage in Aftermath, a new play by David Zaks, directed by Colton Pometa. Ahead of the production's New York premiere, Skybell caught up with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the gripping family drama, reuniting with a longtime friend, and more.
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LA LA LAND Stage Musical Adds Emmy-Winning Choreographer Mandy Moore and More; Full Creative Team Announced
Lionsgate revealed the creative team for its stage adaptation of LA LA LAND, reuniting the film's Emmy-winning choreographer Mandy Moore and Oscar-nominated costume designer Mary Zophres.
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Video: The Teen Critics Cross That Bridge to SCHMIGADOON!
We are continuing Teen Critics with Nicoletta (18), Ella (17), and Shea (15), who recently headed to the Nederlander Theater to check out the Tony-winning Best Musical, Schmigadoon! on Broadway. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!
|Must Watch
|Photos & Video: Gina Torres Takes First Bow in BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Television star Gina Torres took her first bow in Broadway’s BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB. Check out photos of her first Broadway bow! BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB, the six-time Tony Award winning musical, plays at the Schoenfeld Theater.. (more...)
|Video: Cyrus Veyssi Makes Broadway Debut in & JULIET
by Michael Major
& JULIET has released a video from Cyrus Veyssi's Broadway debut, joining the company of the hit musical as 'May.' The creator, writer, and comedian joins the musical for performances through December 6, 2026.. (more...)
|Video: BY ROYAL APPOINTMENT UK Tour Reveals New Trailer
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the new UK tour of By Royal Appointment. The play first opened at The Arts Theatre Cambridge and is currently touring the UK. Check out the video here.. (more...)
|Hot Photos
|Industry Insights
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway League Foundation has announced that Broadway Bridges is returning for another year with 19 shows participating in the 2026 fall semester. Learn more here!. (more...)
Photos: Inside Black Theatre United's 4th Annual Gala
by Nicole Rosky
On Monday, October 5, 2026 Black Theatre United (BTU) hosted its fourth annual Gala at the Ziegfeld Ballroom in New York City. This year’s theme was “Work to Do.” The evening honored Paramount Chair of TV Media George Cheeks with the Accountability Award, Academy Award-nominated actor Delroy Lindo with the Advocacy Award and Tony and Academy Award-winning costume designer Paul Tazewell with the Lifetime Achievement Award.. (more...)
Muse Collective Launches With Call for Submissions for NINE MUSES Anthology
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Eight women playwrights founded MUSE COLLECTIVE to create opportunities for women's stories in theatre. The inaugural project, NINE MUSES: An Anthology, will open for submissions.. (more...)
Theater Resources Unlimited to Host New Producers Panel
by Stephi Wild
Theater Resources Unlimited will present a Community Gathering featuring producers Adam Cohen and Bruce Roberts discussing the challenges of leading a Broadway or off-Broadway production for the first time.. (more...)
Gary Beestone Associates Expands Into Theatre Producing With Zoe Snow
by A.A. Cristi
Gary Beestone Associates has announced an expansion into theatre producing, led by Gary Beestone and Zoe Snow, alongside its existing technical production work in the West End and internationally.. (more...)
Brian D’arcy James, Celia Keenan-Bolger and More to Join York Theatre's Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The York Theatre revealed performers including Brian d'Arcy James, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Patrick Wilson will attend the 34th Annual Oscar Hammerstein Award Gala.. (more...)
Colt Coeur Names 2026-2027 Resident Artists & Reveals Second Beacon Commission
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Colt Coeur selected eight artists for its residency program in its ninth year and named playwright Kallan Dana as the second Beacon Commission recipient. Dana's project focuses on Vietnam War-era draft evasion.. (more...)
|Review Roundups
Review Roundup: MYSTIC PIZZA Launches National Tour
by Stephi Wild
Mystic Pizza: A New Musical has launched a national tour that began in September 2026 at the Clemens Center in Elmira, New York. Read the reviews for the tour here!. (more...)
Review: MANON, Royal Ballet & Opera
by Matthew Paluch
It's impressive to have the same work showing at two companies simultaneously, and such is the case for Kenneth MacMillan’s 1974 full-evening work Manon. The ballet is currently in season at the Paris Opera and also opened last night at the Royal Ballet and Opera. Leading the cast are Francesca Hayward and Marcelino Sambé as the doomed lovers Manon and Des Grieux.. (more...)
Review: THE CHERRY ORCHARD, Starring Kristin Scott Thomas, Harold Pinter Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Kristin Scott Thomas and Stephen Mangan lead a starry cast in a play that can't quite locate the fragile centre of the swirl of relationships in rural Russia. (more...)
Review: HEATED RIVALRY: THE UNAUTHORIZED MUSICAL PARODY, Underbelly Soho
by Cindy Marcolina
Heated Rivalry: The Unauthorized Musical Parody is simply hilarious. Dylan Marcaurele writes an abridged 75-minute run-through of the show where original songs coexist with referential numbers, creating an endlessly amusing and entertaining mix. The lyrics are so comically unpredictable that the piece is positively blindsiding.. (more...)
|Around the Broadway World
by Stephi Wild
Artistic Director Jonathan Church unveiled the acting company for Stratford Festival's 75th season, featuring Thomas Duplessie as Hamlet, Chilina Kennedy in Mary Poppins and Chicago, and Eric McCormack in Present Laughter.. (more...)
SOUTH PARK to Premiere New Episode Featuring Cartman, Kenny, Stan and Kyle
by Rachel Stone
The Emmy Award-winning animated series will air a new episode centered on aura battles in South America, with Kyle attempting to help his brother avoid embarrassment.. (more...)
PADDINGTON THE MUSICAL Will Open at Sydney's Capitol Theatre in 2027
by Joshua Wright
PADDINGTON The Musical, the seven-time Olivier Award-winning musical, will open in Sydney in 2027. The production features music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher and direction by Luke Sheppard.. (more...)
NOW YOU SEE ME LIVE Adds Eden Choi and Yollin Lee as Special Guests
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Broadway magic production will feature Britain's Got Talent semi-finalist Eden Choi and Magic Circle Stage Magician of the Year Yollin Lee during its limited engagement at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre.. (more...)
CLIFFORD ODETS' WAITING FOR LEFTY to Offer $30 Rush to Union/Guild Members
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Classic Stage Company will offer $30 rush seating to union/guild members, inspired by the workers at the heart of Clifford Odets' Waiting for Lefty playing Off-Broadway. . (more...)
Kathryn Hahn, Megan Hilty, Peppermint & More to Join GLAAD's Spirit Day
by Chloe Rabinowitz
GLAAD will organize its annual Spirit Day campaign with celebrity participants and community events across New York City, including park cleanups and flower plantings to support LGBTQ youth.. (more...)
Christopher Sieber, Jordan Tyson and More to Join NAMT's 38th Festival of New Musicals
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The National Alliance for Musical Theatre has revealed additional cast and more details about the lineup for the 38th Annual FESTIVAL OF NEW MUSICALS, featuring Christopher Sieber, Jordan Tyson and more.. (more...)
Jennifer Simard Reveals She Was in the Emergency Room ‘Hemorrhaging’ at End of DEATH BECOMES HER Run
by Michael Gioia
Though Jennifer Simard completed her Tony Award-nominated turn as Helen Sharp in 'Death Becomes Her,' she was quietly dealing with health issues before the show closed this summer.. (more...)
Ashby Florence to Make New York Stage Debut in A KIDMAN CAROL Off-Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Viral sensation Ashby Florence will join the cast of A Kidman Carol Off-Broadway this holiday season. After garnering millions of Tik Tok followers for her viral Hamilton trend, among others, the production will mark her New York stage debut.. (more...)
Listen Up
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
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