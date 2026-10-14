Video: Cyrus Veyssi Makes Broadway Debut in & JULIET
The creator, writer, and comedian joins Spencer Sutherland, Anthony Gargiula, Kenzie Ziegler, and more in the hit musical.
& JULIET has released a video from Cyrus Veyssi's Broadway debut, joining the company of the hit musical as 'May.' The creator, writer, and comedian joins the musical for performances through December 6, 2026. Watch the video of their first bow now!
The show currently stars Gianna Harris as ‘Juliet,’ Tony Award winner Paulo Szot and NSYNC Superstar Joey Fatone as ‘Lance,’ Alison Luff as ‘Anne,’ Corey Mach as ‘Shakespeare,’ Jeannette Bayardelle as ‘Angelique’, Spencer Sutherland as ‘Romeo,’ and Anthony Gargiula as ‘Francois,’ with Gabe Amato, Daniel Assetta, Reese Britts, Nicholas Cooper, Jhailyn Paige Farcon, Makai Hernandez, Joomin Hwang, Megan Kane, Alaina Ví Maderal, Daniel J. Maldonado, Mackenzie Meadows, Esosa Oviasu, Kayla Saunders, TJ Tapp, Zalah Vallien, Darien Van Rensalier, Romy Vuksan, and Kenzie Ziegler.
As announced yesterday, actress Tichina Arnold will make her Broadway debut in the hit musical in November, with James Monroe Igelhart returning as 'Lance' and Aly Michalka as 'Anne.' Corey Mach (‘Shakespeare’), Spencer Sutherland (‘Romeo’), Anthony Gargiula (‘Francois’), and Kenzie Ziegler (‘Charmion’), will extend their engagements through the musical's final performance on January 3,
& JULIET reimagines the story of Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, following Juliet as she rewrites her own ending rather than following the fate laid out for her in the original play. The musical is built around a catalogue of pop songs and was created by an Emmy-winning writer known for work on Schitt's Creek alongside a songwriter credited as one of pop music's top hitmakers.
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