BroadwayWorld Announces the Ultimate Best Musical March Madness Bracket - Vote Now!

Which musical is really the Best Musical of all time? Kick off tournament season with the ultimate March Madness Bracket: Best Musical Edition! Looking back on the last 64 years of Broadway's most acclaimed shows, BroadwayWorld invites YOU to join us and our readers in deciding which show deserves the title of The Ultimate Best Musical!

How To Participate

-Select your pick in each contest round below & submit the form.

-Come back for round each round to see if your selections made it.

-Didn't join the contest in the first round? No problem! Join in any round.

Schedule of Events

-Round 1: Starts Friday, March 15 and ends Wednesday, March 20, 2024

-Round 2: Starts Thursday, March 21 and ends Monday, March 25, 2024

-Round 3: Starts Tuesday, March 26 and ends Thursday, March 28, 2024

-Round 4: Starts Friday, March 29 and ends Tuesday, April 2, 2024

-Round 5: Starts Wednesday, April 3 and ends Friday, April 5, 2024

-Round 6 (Final): Starts Monday, April 8 and ends Friday, April 12, 2024

Check back daily for live stats to see how your favorite shows are ranking!