BroadwayCon Star To Be Finalists Announced, Andrew Barth Feldman To Perform

BroadwayCon and the Broadway League Foundation have announced finalists for the BroadwayCon 2019 Star To Be talent competition.

2018 Jimmy Award winners Reneé Rapp and DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Andrew Barth Feldman will perform during the BroadwayCon Star To Be competition on Saturday, January 12, while the judges deliberate.

The ten Star To Be finalist acts feature solo, duet, and group performances with performers ranging in age from 11 years old to 33 from across the country: Terrence Berry and Jessica Magdosko (Asbury Park, NJ); Kenneth Gaddie (North Little Rock, AR); Glynnis Goff (Maplewood, NJ); Cayla Hall (Hyattsville, MD); Kristin Bria Hopkins (Virginia Beach, VA); Satya Kutsko (Lamy, New Mexico); Natalie Schroeder (Orinda, CA); Brooklynn Stanley (Washington Court House, OH); Brenna Hutto, Kayla Hutto, and Katherine Palm (Barnwell, SC); and Ashley Espejo, Marlene Fernandez, Jazailis Gual, Najalis Gual, Ashley Henson, and Jada Williams (Belleville, NJ).

Andrew Barth Feldman will be playing Evan Hansen in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway starting January 30, 2019. He won the 2018 Roger Rees Award in New York and went on to win the 2018 Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor, from the National High School Musical Theatre Awards. Andrew is a proud survivor of the BroadwayCon Blizzard of 2016 and has attended every BroadwayCon since, last year conducting the When You Help Others: Theatre For A Cause panel representing his theatre company, Zneefrock Productions, as well as winning the first annual Lip Sync Battle with his team, the Big Bois.

Reneé Rapp is a graduate of Northwest School of the Arts, where she worked under the Excellence in Theatre Education Award-winning educator Corey Mitchell (presented by the Tony Awards and Carnegie Mellon University). Reneé is the 2018 Jimmy Award winner for Best Performance by an Actress and 2018 Blumey Award winner for Best Actress. Reneé is a Pop/R&B recording artist currently working on her EP to be released soon. Reneé's most recent performances include the Novant Health Thanksgiving Day Parade in Charlotte, North Carolina; Broadway Back to School at Feinstein's 54 Below in New York City; the 2018 Supergirl Pro Surf and Music Festival in Oceanside California; and Wendla in Spring Awakening at Theatre Charlotte. Follow Renee on Instagram at @reneemj.

