BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!

Jan. 13, 2019  

BroadwayWorld brought you along for the ride during the first two days of BroadwayCon! Featuring events such as the reunion of the cast of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, panels with Be More Chill, The Prom, Avenue Q, and Andrew Rannells, and cosplays as far as the eye can see, these two days were not to be missed!

Check out our roundup of some of the most memorable moments from the first two days of BroadwayCon!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Monroe George

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
You're a Good Man Charlie Brown 20 Year Reunion

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
You're a Good Man Charlie Brown 20 Year Reunion

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
Andrew Rannells In Conversation

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
Andrew Rannells In Conversation

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest Entrant

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest Entrant

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest Entrant

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest Entrants

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
Spotlight: Playing Evan Hansen

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
Spotlight: Playing Evan Hansen

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
Spotlight: Playing Evan Hansen

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
Spotlight: The Prom

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
Spotlight: Be More Chill

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
Spotlight: Be More Chill

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
BroadwayCon Jukebox with Alex Brightman

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
BroadwayCon Jukebox with Alex Brightman

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
BroadwayCon Jukebox with Betsy Wolfe

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
BroadwayCon Jukebox with Betsy Wolfe

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
We Lived on Avenue Q - The 15 Year Reunion

BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
We Lived on Avenue Q - The 15 Year Reunion

Related Articles






From This Author Monroe George



  • BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!
  • Photo Coverage: Opening Up! Sara Bareilles And Gavin Creel Take Their First Bows at WAITRESS!
  • Photo Coverage: CATS National Tour Gets Ready to Pounce on Providence!
  • Photo Coverage: Lightning Strikes Twice! Meet the Cast of THE LIGHTNING THIEF National Tour
  • Photo Coverage: Mario Cantone, Susan Lucci & More Read Up Backstage at CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY
  • Photo Coverage: It's All About the Girl Power in Rehearsals with AMERICAN GIRL LIVE

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup



      SHARE