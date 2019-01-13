BroadwayCon Photo Roundup: Day One and Two!

BroadwayWorld brought you along for the ride during the first two days of BroadwayCon! Featuring events such as the reunion of the cast of You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown, panels with Be More Chill, The Prom, Avenue Q, and Andrew Rannells, and cosplays as far as the eye can see, these two days were not to be missed!

Check out our roundup of some of the most memorable moments from the first two days of BroadwayCon!

BroadwayCon is theatre's answer to comic-con, tailor made for fans. From January 11-13, 2019, join some of Broadway's biggest fans, performers, and creators from classic and current shows as they gather at the Hilton Midtown to perform, discuss, debate, and celebrate theatre. BroadwayCon 2019 features panels, performances, interviews, workshops, singalongs, and more, all packed into an epic three-day weekend. Past panels have included previews from upcoming Broadway shows, conversations with the casts and creatives of this season's hits, and discussions featuring the industry's top producers and designers. BroadwayCon is produced by Mischief Management.

Photo Credit: Monroe George



You're a Good Man Charlie Brown 20 Year Reunion

Andrew Rannells In Conversation

BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest Entrant

BroadwayCon Cosplay Contest Entrant

Spotlight: Playing Evan Hansen

Spotlight: The Prom

Spotlight: Be More Chill

BroadwayCon Jukebox with Alex Brightman

BroadwayCon Jukebox with Betsy Wolfe

We Lived on Avenue Q - The 15 Year Reunion

