Broadway on TV: Neil Patrick Harris for Week of September 9, 2019

Sep. 9, 2019  
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of September 9, 2019!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Neil Patrick Harris will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Tuesday, September 10

Neil Patrick Harris - TODAY

