Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Kerry Washington, Christopher Jackson, & More for Week of November 5, 2018

Nov. 5, 2018  

From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 5, 2018!

Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kerry Washington, Christopher Jackson and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!

Monday, November 5

Lucas Hedges - LATE NIGHT Seth Meyers

Christopher Jackson - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Tuesday, November 6

Jane Lynch - THE TALK

Friday, November 9

Kerry Washington - TODAY

Steven Pasquale - TODAY

Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!

