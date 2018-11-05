Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Kerry Washington, Christopher Jackson, & More for Week of November 5, 2018
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of November 5, 2018!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Kerry Washington, Christopher Jackson and more will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Monday, November 5
Lucas Hedges - LATE NIGHT Seth Meyers
Christopher Jackson - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Tuesday, November 6
Jane Lynch - THE TALK
Friday, November 9
Kerry Washington - TODAY
Steven Pasquale - TODAY
