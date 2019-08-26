Click Here for More Articles on Broadway on TV
Broadway on TV: Jake Gyllenhaal, Vanessa Williams for Week of August 26, 2019
From stage to screen, Broadway will be represented on TV for the week of August 26, 2019!
Don't miss these stage veterans and Broadway-bound stars on TV this week! Jake Gyllenhaal and Vanessa Williams will be making appearances on your favorite late-night and daytime talk shows this week to discuss their upcoming projects and and have a laugh or two!
Thursday, August 29
Vanessa Williams - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Friday, August 30
Jake Gyllenhaal - LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Check BroadwayWorld every Monday for a new list of appearances!