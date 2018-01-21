Broadway at the Cabaret: Orfeh, Andy Karl & More This Week!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, January 21-27, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Sondheim Unplugged

January 21 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

BACK FOR SEASON EIGHT! A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Past special guests have included original Sondheim cast members such as Len Cariou, Jim Walton, Donna McKechnie, Chip Zien & more - so you never know who might drop in. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party!

54 Sings The Beatles

January 23 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

John, Paul, George, and Ringo. The Fab Four. The most famous musical singing group the world has ever known. They didn't just define a generation, they were an epoch all by themselves. Their music might have been born in the 1960s but it continues to be an essential part of our culture today. At Feinstein's/54 Below, we will celebrate their greatest hits, with today's greatest Broadway and nightclub stars singing their iconic songs. From "I Want to Hold Your Hand," to "All My Loving," and from "Yesterday" to "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" - and from "Can't Buy Me Love," to "Norwegian Wood," Eleanor Rigby," Nowhere Man," "We Can Work It Out," and so many more incredible top ten hits. This isn't just nostalgia, it's music written with elegance and beauty, and lyrics written with keen understanding, wit, and style. They were The Beatles. Hear their music live, in concert, once again. For one night only, 54 Sings The Beatles!

Here First: Let The Ladies Sing

January 25 at The Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

Billy Goldstein and Courtney Smith are proud to bring their celebration of strong musical theatre women to The Green Room 42! Directed by Billy Goldstein , "Here First: Let the Ladies Sing!" is an evening filled with classic to contemporary female musical theatre songs,sung by up and coming broadway talents. The show will feature songs from musicals like Funny Girl, Giant, Les Miserables, and by composers such as Stephen Sondiem and Alan Menken . "Here First" is going to be an exciting showcase of fresh faces and a night to appreciate strong female characters within the musical theatre cannon. "Here First" is an opportunity to give exposure to hardworking female actresses looking to find a foot hole in a world that still has them one step behind (much like the characters they will be singing from.) Join us for a night filled with laughter, love, and some serious powerhouse female performers.

54 Sings Curtains!

January 25 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

Step back in time to 1959 when the musical Robbin' Hood is trying out in Boston. The sets won't work, the audiences are leaving, and the leading lady has been murdered! Who did it? And why? Come down to Feinstein's/54 Below and help Boston detective, and amateur actor, Lt. Frank Cioffi solve the murder of Jessica Cranshaw. Was it the greedy producer? The desperate director? The jealous writers? Will Lt. Cioffi solve the murder before the killer sets his sights on him?

Orfeh and Andy Karl: Legally Bound

January 23-30 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

How You Know Her: Legally Blonde, Saturday Night Fever, Pretty Woman

How You Know Him: Legally Blonde, Groundhog Day, On the Twentieth Century

She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). And together Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Before Orfeh leaves to star in Pretty Woman the Musical, Broadway's power couple celebrates the release of their new album with a return engagement of their hit show Legally Bound. The sexy, funny, and enormously talented duo tear through an eclectic mix of pop, rock, rhythm and blues, and show tunes that is sure to excite and delight! Orfeh and Andy will be joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for an unforgettable evening of chart-toppers, show-stoppers, and high belting. Directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

Related Articles