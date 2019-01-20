Broadway at the Cabaret: Lindsay Mendez, Sondheim Unplugged & More

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, January 20-26, 2019. Come hear the music play!

Sondheim Unplugged

January 20 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy and more. Sondheim Unplugged is hosted by series creator Phil Geoffrey Bond, who will fill the audience in on Sondheimien facts, history & assorted tidbits of theatrical lore! Come join the party! Special guests at the the January 20 performance including Sarah Rice, Sweeney Todd's original Johanna, and Jim Walton, Merrily We Roll Along's original Franklin Shepard.

Ari Axelrod - A Celebration of Jewish Broadway

January 21 at Birdland - BUY TICKETS

"A Celebration of Jewish Broadway" honors the songs and stories of Jewish composers and their contributions to the American Musical. Beloved melodies and lyrics by the likes of Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Stephen Schwartz, and Carole King will transport the audience back to the streets of the theatre district, your bubbie's Shabbos table, or the places of your dreams. Ari Axelrod's theater credits include His theater credits include: Milk and Honey (Cantor/Sheep Boy) at The York Theatre Company, Fun Home (Roy) at Spotlight Repertory Theatre, The Last Five Years (Jamie), West Side Story (Riff), and Hairspray (Corny Collins) at Weathervane Theatre, and One Man Two Guvnors (Ensemble) at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis.

Broadway Is 850 Strong: A Benefit For The Victims Of Hurricane Michael

January 21 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Broadway is 850 Strong is a benefit concert created to raise funds and aid for the victims of Hurricane Michael in the panhandle of Florida. Hurricane Michael was a nearly Category 5 hurricane that devastated residents of Florida on October 10, 2018. Many residents are still without power, shelter, food, and necessary supplies. Performers include Catherine Charlebois (Wicked), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera, The King and I), Devon Hadsell (Mean Girls), Lexi Lawson (Hamilton, Rent), and Nathan Shankman (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child).

Lindsay Mendez

January 22-26 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Newly minted Tony Award winner Lindsay Mendez brings an encore engagement of her solo cabaret show to the Feinstein's/54 Below stage. Known for her tremendous, roof-raising voice and searing stage energy, Lindsay will share golden age Broadway favorites you've never heard her sing, beloved tunes from her collaborations with current musical theatre writers, and more! The gifted singer and actress won the 2018 Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards for her performance as Carrie Pipperidge in Rodgers and Hammerstein's Carousel. Lindsay has appeared in numerous Broadway shows including Significant Other, Wicked, Godspell, Everyday Rapture, and Grease. Lindsay is celebrated for her star turn in Pasek & Paul's Dogfight, which premiered at Second Stage Theater in 2012, where she earned Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Awards nominations.

Back to Before: Former Broadway Kids Return to the Stage

January 24 at Feinstein's/54 Below - BUY TICKETS

Ever wonder what happened to your favorite millennial Broadway child star? They're now old enough to play their "parents"! Come hear these former child actors, many of whom are still working on Broadway, film, and television today, sing songs from the shows they were in and hear untold stories about what it's like balancing school, homework, and just being a regular kid with regular kid problems. Written and hosted by Laura Heywood (@BroadwayGirlNYC), and featuring an all-star cast including kids from classic shows of the 90's and early 2000's, this is a show not to be missed!

