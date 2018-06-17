Broadway at the Cabaret: Alan Cumming, Lillias White, Frances Ruffelle & More!

What good is sitting alone in your room this week? If you don't already have plans to see a Broadway show, come out to see your favorite Broadway stars in a cabaret act instead. After Broadway orchestras begin their overtures, ensemble members take their dance breaks, and performers belt out their eleven o'clock numbers, the party continues at various cabaret venues throughout New York City.

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you our top Broadway acts that can't be missed this week, June 17 - June 23, 2018. Come hear the music play!

Young: The Children of Broadway

June 17 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

Her Hands Are Productions are proud to bring you a celebration of the children of Broadway to The Green Room 42, benefitting New York Children's Theatre! Directed by Monroe G. Scott, (YOUNG) showcases the talented actors and actresses portraying the pint sized roles of some of Broadway's past and currently most popular musicals, including Frozen, Matilda, School of Rock and Les Miserables. Join us for a truly unforgettable night of the young Broadway of today, who'll be leading Broadway tomorrow. Featuring kids from Fun Home, Frozen, Amelie, School of Rock, Anastasia, Les Miserables, Waitress, Finding Neverland, Lion King and Matilda!

Alan Cumming: Legal Immigrant

June 19 - 30 at The Carlyle - BUY TICKETS

and at Joe's Pub after midnight - BUY TICKETS!

How you know him: Cabaret

Alan Cumming has performed with Jay Z and Liza with a Z; he has won a Tony, hosted the Tonys and been nominated for an Emmy for doing so; he has a soap called Cumming In A Bar, and a bar called Club Cumming; he made back to back films with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls; he has played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, all the parts in Macbeth, General Batista of Cuba, a goat opposite Sean Connery, Dionysus, a Smurf (twice) the EmCee in Cabaret (thrice), a James Bond baddie - oh, and political spinmeister Eli Gold on seven seasons of The Good Wife for which he received multiple Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG award nominations. He became an American citizen in 2008 and Legal Immigrant is a cabaret of songs and stories about his life and loves in his adopted homeland.

Lillias White

June 18 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

Lillias White, star of The Life, FELA!, Cats, Dreamgirls and more, returns to The Green Room 42 in Baby-Makin' Music by popular demand. Join Lillias as she shares music of love, lust, and loss for an intimate evening with Broadway's Golden-Voiced diva. Featuring music from Tim McGRaw, Rodgers & Hammerstein, Cole Porter, and Nat King Cole, Lillias White runs the gamut of the American Songbook. Mother of The Green Room 42, having played the club's opening in 2017, Lillias White proves she's at home for this one night only special encore performance that you don't want to miss.

54 Salutes Frank Sinatra

June 23 at Feinstein's/54 Below- BUY TICKETS!

Encore by popular demand! Join us for Frank Sinatra - The Second Century - A Celebration of Sinatra's Timeless Hit Songs! An all-star cast of Broadway and nightclub stars will perform the songs that propelled Ol' Blue Eyes into the stratosphere of superstars. Hear the hits that turned Sinatra into an icon for the ages, making him one of rare show business beacons who continues to shine even in his second century. You'll hear songs like "One For My Baby," "Chicago," "My Way," "It Was a Very Good Year," and so many more.

Frances Ruffelle: Live(S) In New York!

June 23 at Green Room 42- BUY TICKETS!

How you know her: Les Miserables OBC

Tony Award winner Frances Ruffelle is back in town with her stunning solo performance: "Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York!" an intimate evening of song that whispers seductive secrets, lays bare the naked truth and explodes with the one of a kind bottle rocket charisma that's kept "Frankie's" ardent fans coming back for more since she created the iconic role of "Eponine" in "Les Miserables" and turned "On My Own" into one of Broadway's most beloved standards. "Frances Ruffelle Live(S) in New York!" is a wildly entertaining ride straight through the core of the most tender heart, fiery passion and loose comic confidence of a seasoned performer at the height of her game.

