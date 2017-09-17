Broadway and Opera Star Brenda Lewis Passes Away Age 96

The New York Times has reported that stage star Brenda Lewis has died at age 96. She passed in her home in Westport, CT; her death was confirmed by her son Michael Asen.

Lewis was best known for starring as Birdie in the original operatic adaptation of Lillian Hellman's THE LITTLE FOXES, titled REGINA, at New York City Opera and on Broadway, as well as her role in LIZZIE BORDEN by Jack Beeson.

Lewis was a regular performer with the New York City Opera and the Metropolitan Opera performing in such productions as Die Fledermaus and Carmen. The actress admitted in a 1953 interview with the New York Times that Broadway was her ultimate passion and aspiration. Her additional credits on The Great White Way include The Rape of Lucretia, The Gypsy Baron, Faust, The Bartered Bride, The Girl in Pink Tights, and Cafe Crown.

Lewis is survived by her two sons Michael and Leo Asen, her daughter Edith Cooper, four grand-children and one great-grand-child.

For more about Lewis's extensive career, visit The New York Times here.

