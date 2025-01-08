Get 2-for-1 Show Tickets for Broadway Week 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Tourism + Conventions just announced the opening of NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 ticket sales to 27 Broadway shows, including 10 new participants. The twice-yearly program, now in its 14th year, will run from January 21-February 9, 2025, with tickets available for purchase at nyctourism.com/broadwayweek.

Participating shows in the fall 2025 iteration of NYC Broadway Week include:

& Juliet, Aladdin, The Book of Mormon, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, Chicago, Cult of Love, Death Becomes Her, English, Eureka Day, The Great Gatsby, Gypsy, Hadestown, Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Hell's Kitchen, Left on Tenth, The Lion King, MJ the Musical, Maybe Happy Ending, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Oh, Mary!, Redwood, Romeo + Juliet, Six The Musical, Sunset Boulevard, Wicked, A Wonderful World: The Louis Armstrong Musical.

Tickets are subject to availability. Some blackout dates may apply.

NYC Broadway Week is produced by New York City Tourism + Conventions in partnership with The Broadway League. Since its launch in winter 2011, NYC Broadway Week has cumulatively sold more than 2,400,000 tickets, generating over $170 million in revenue for Broadway.