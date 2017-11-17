Broadway Vets Bobby Cannavale & Rose Byrne Welcome Baby #2!

PEOPLE reports the joyous news that Bobby Cannavale and Rose Byrne have welcomed their second child. No details have been revealed as to the baby's sex and name. In 2016, the couple welcomed son Rocco Robin. Cannavale is also father to 22-year-old actor son Jake from a previous relationship.

Bobby Cannavale received a Tony nomination and a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actor in a Play for his performance in Broadway's 2011 The Motherf**cker with the Hat. The actor made his Broadway debut in 2008 in Theresa Rebeck's Mauritius (Tony nomination) and went on to star in the Broadway revival of Glengarry Glen Ross and The Big Knife. His TV credits include Broadwalk Empire, "Nurse Jackie," "Modern Family," "Will & Grace" (Emmy Award), "Six Feet Under" and "Cupid." He recently starred in the HBO drama series VINYL.



Byrne recently made her Broadway debut in the revival of Moss Hart's "You Can't Take It with You"

