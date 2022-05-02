Broadway Streaming Guide: May 2022 - Where to Watch GIRLS5EVA & More New Releases!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Streaming Guide

This May, Broadway fans will be treated to an exciting lineup of new albums, concerts, television shows, and movies to binge. From the new Spring Awakening: Those You've Known documentary on HBO to new additions to Feinstein's/54 Below's concert livestream slate, check out what's coming to streaming services this month!

Look below to see what movies, television, music, and concerts you should tune into this May!

Theatre Movies & TV

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

The classic movie musical comes to streaming, featuring performances by Dick Van Dyke, Sally Ann Howes, and more. Watch here.

The Color Purple (Now Streaming, HBO Max)

As the new musical film adaption goes into production, watch the original film based on Alice Walker's novel. The Color Purple stars Whoopi Goldberg, Oprah Winfrey, Danny Glover, and more. Watch here.

Raisin in the Sun (Now Streaming, Hulu)

Daniel Petrie's 1961 film adaption of Raisin in the Sun comes to streaming, starring idney Poitier, Claudia McNeil, Ruby Dee, and Diana Sands. Watch here.

Pretty Woman (Now Streaming, Hulu)

The 1990 film that inspired the 2018 Broadway musical starring Richard Gere, Julia Roberts, Jason Alexander, and more comes to Hulu. Watch here.

Rock of Ages (Now Streaming, Hulu)

In honor of its 10th anniversary, the film adaption of the blockbuster Broadway musical Rock of Ages comes to Hulu, starring Julianne Hough, Tom Cruise, Alec Baldwin, Mary J. Blige, and more. Watch the film here.

The Notebook (Now Streaming, Peacock)

Ahead of the new musical adaption's premiere, watch the classic 2004 film adaption of Nicolas Sparks' romantic novel starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. Watch the film here.

Mamma Mia! (Now Streaming, Prime Video)

The 2008 film adaption of the hit ABBA musical comes to Prime Video, starring Meryl Streep, Amanda Seyfried, Christine Baranski, and more. Watch the film here.

Spring Awakening: Those You've Known (May 3, HBO Max)

15 years after the smash, Tony-winning Broadway run of "Spring Awakening," the original cast and creative team reunite for a spectacular, one-night only reunion concert to benefit The Actors Fund. Watch the film here.

Girls5Eva, Season Two (May 5, Peacock)

Girls5Eva are making there comeback with a brand-new season! Watch Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Phillips in the second season of Tina Fey's comedy series. The first three episodes will drop on May 5 with new episodes following weekly. Watch here.

Dear Evan Hansen (May 6, HBO Max)

The 2021 film adaption of the powerful Broadway musical features Ben Platt reprising his Tony, Emmy, and Grammy-winning role with an all-star cast including Julianne Moore, Amy Adams, Danny Pino, and more.

The Matrix Resurrections (May 10, HBO Max)

The new installment in the Matrix series featuring Jonathan Groff and Neil Patrick Harris. Watch here.

Hacks, Season Two (May 12, HBO Max)

Season two of the hit HBO comedy series featuring Tony-nominee Jean Smart comes to streaming. The new season will also feature Tony-winner Laurie Metcalf. Watch here.

Theatre Music

Molly Mary Maloney: My Cousin Cole: Pitter, Patter...Porter! (Now Streaming)

When Molly found out that Cole Porter was her distant cousin, she knew she had to record an album to celebrate! This album, My Cousin Cole: Pitter, patter... Porter!, highlights the composer's well-known love songs. Listen to the new album here.

The Drivers Girl (May 6)

The cast recording from the Olivier Award-nominated jukebox biomusical about famed vocal group The Drifters and their manager. Cast includes Beverley Knight, Adam J. Bernard, Tarinn Callender, Matt Henry, and Tosh Wanogho-Maud. Order the new album here.

Drag: the Musical (Studio Cast Recording) (May 13)

Co-written and conceived by Alaska Thunderf*ck and Tomas Costanza, the new concept recording features Nick Adams, Michelle Visage, Max von Essen, Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint, Monét X Change, Jujubee, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Ginger Minj, Divina De Campo, Lagoona Bloo, Jamie Torcellini and Jack Rodman. Order the new album here.

Carol Lipnik: Blue Forest (May 20)

This album includes "Blue Forest," "All the Colors of the Sky," "Birds of a Feather," "I Don't Work Hard," "Thrice Toss These Oaken Ashes (Thomas Campion)," "Tick Bite," "A Pure Dose of Mercy." Order the new album here.

Carnival (Remastered) (May 27)

This expanded release includes the 1961 Broadway cast album, newly remastered from stereo reel-to-reel tape; a handful of pop covers by The Everly Brothers, Pat Boone, Mel Torme and more; special bonus track, a rare live performance of "Love Makes the World Go 'Round" by Anna Maria Alberghetti for the public service radio broadcast "Stars for Defense"; and a bonus disc with instrumental albums. Order the new album here.

Theatre Concerts

10 Years of Musical Theatre History (May 2, 54 Below)

To celebrate their tenth year in operation, Feinstein's/54 Below will be celebrating wonderful musical moments that appeared on their stage. The concert will include performances by Christine Andreas, Jim Brochu, Charles Busch, Carole Demas, Jerry Dixon, Ed Dixon, Rita Gardner, Anita Gillette, and Jim Walton. Purchase tickets here.

Ken Page: There's So Much to Talk About... And Sing About, Too! (May 4, 54 Below)

Having starred in Ain't Misbehavin', Cats, Guys and Dolls, and The Wiz on Broadway and creating the iconic "Oogie Boogie" in Tim Burton's classic cult film, The Nightmare Before Christmas, Ken Page returns to Feinstein's/54 Below, tipping his hat to shows and songs he's performed during his ongoing 45 year career. Purchase tickets here.

54/54/54 (May 4, 54 Below)

Come witness the longest setlist in Feinstein's/54 Below's history as 54 singers perform 54-second versions of their favorite songs, ranging from musical theatre, to pop, to originals, and everything in between. Purchase tickets here.

Andrea McArdle & Friends Celebrate the 45th ANNIEversary (May 7, 54 Below)

Come spend an evening with Andrea McArdle as she celebrates 45 years of Annie. This very special concert will feature songs, stories, and special guests from the original cast and beyond, including Shelley Bruce, Danielle Brisebois, and more. Purchase tickets here.

A Very Broadway Mother's Day (May 8, 54 Below)

Leading ladies from the world of Broadway and cabaret share the stage with their children and their moms to sing about the glory of family, friendship, and love. It's a Mother's Day celebration of moms - and this year it's at a special matinee time MAKING IT the perfect way for families to share to the day together. Purchase tickets here.

New Musical in Concert! Goodbye New York, feat. Arielle Jacobs & More! (May 8, 54 Below)

Goodbye New York is a contemporary epic composed by Andrew Beall (Song of Solomon, Platinum Girls), with lyrics by Evan McCormack (Song of Solomon), and a book by David Don Miller (Why You Beasting). The cast features Arielle Jacobs (Disney's Aladdin, Wicked, In the Heights), Brad Standley (Waitress, In Transit) and Ben Jeffrey (Disney's The Lion King) in an exhilarating night of new theater music. Purchase tickets here.

Holly Ann Butler: Uncovered (May 8, 54 Below)

Holly Ann Butler will perform a night of songs and stories starring her. Selections include songs from On the Town, Come From Away, Grease, How to Succeed, and Diana - all shows she has understudied, usually in multiple roles. Come watch as she gets Uncovered. Purchase tickets here.

New Writers At 54! The Music and Lyrics of Brandon Webster (May 11, 54 Below)

Presenting work for the first time at Feinstein's/54Below, composer-lyricist Brandon Webster shares a night of theatre music through an afro-surrealist lens. Highlights from Brandon's shows Headlines, Metropolis, and KRONOS fill the evening with jazz, funk, pop, R&B, and traditional theatre genres. Purchase tickets here.

54 Celebrates Hear Your Song!: Broadway Stars Sing Songs by Kids (May 12, 54 Below)

At Hear Your Song!, musical theater legends come together to sing lyrics and music written by extraordinary kids. Performers include Ato Blankson-Wood (Hair, Lysistrata Jones), Tony Award® nominee Liz Callaway ("Anastasia," Merrily We Roll Along), Erin Davie (Grey Gardens, Diana), Henry Gottfried (Waitress), and Janine LaManna (Sweet Charity, Seussical). Purchase tickets here.

54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits! (May 14)

If you skip through cast albums just to hear the very best songs in each show, this is the nightclub concert event for you. If you love the classics of the Great White Way, come and hear the songs that made Broadway great! At Feinstein's/54 Below, you will hear the greatest Broadway songs of all time performed by today's greatest stars, singing them straight up, the way you want to hear them! Purchase tickets here.

Jason Robert Brown (May 15, 54 Below)

Jason Robert Brown celebrates his return to Broadway with a spectacular new concert for Feinstein's/54 Below, featuring the expanded JRB Orchestra and two thrilling guest singers, premiering new songs from new shows, old songs from old shows, and great songs from non-existent shows. Purchase tickets here.

Ann Morrison: Merrily From Center Stage (May 17, 54 Below)

Ann Morrison is back in town with her new cabaret, including insights and never before heard tales of Merrily We Roll Along from the perspective of her award-winning character Mary Flynn. Forty years later and a few years wiser,Annie reprises the Stephen Sondheim songs she had the honor of introducing to the world. Purchase tickets here.

Andrew Barth Feldman: Park Map (May 23, 54 Below)

Following his sold-out run, Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series," "Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical") brings his award-winning show back to Feinstein's/54 Below. Purchase tickets here.

Sondheim Unplugged (May 29, 54 Below)

A celebrated New York event since 2010, the BroadwayWorld and Bistro Award-winning series Sondheim Unplugged features some of Broadway and cabaret's most dynamic voices, accompanied by piano only, delving into the musical world of Broadway's master composer. Expect tunes from A Little Night Music, Company, Into the Woods, Follies, Passion, Dick Tracy, and more. Purchase tickets here.

54 Sings Harry Styles (May 30, 54 Below)

Fresh off of the record-breaking "Love on Tour," the music of chart-topping artist Harry Styles comes to Feinstein's/54 Below for one night only! From "Sign of the Times," and "Kiwi" to "Adore You" and "Treat People With Kindness," join us for a golden night with some of Broadway's best. Purchase tickets here.