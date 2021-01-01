Broadway Stars Share What They're Most Looking Forward to in 2021

For the past few weeks, BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge has been asking his guests on Backstage Live what they are most looking forward to in 2021. He has spoken to Broadway stars such as James Monroe Iglehart, Norm Lewis, John Lloyd Young, Ana Gasteyer, Susan Egan and more!

To spread a little cheer in an otherwise bleak year, read through some of their answers below!

"There were certain elements of society, and some of you know what I'm talking about, that I was like 'Please, let this end. When is this going to end?' I've had enough of the cruelty and vituperativeness and the insults to people. And I'm just hoping and I'm thankful that there feels like there's a reprieve from the biting, sneering, negativity, that it's just like, I've had enough. I think now it's the season of love and peace and everything. That's what I'm thankful for, is I feel there is a sense of some relief. Maybe niceness will be the center again, please. Fingers crossed."

"I want this vaccination. I want to return to, not life as we know it, but life as we knew it with a little more perspective. Because it would be nice to retain some of the intimacy and some of the insight, the connection to people we care about, the connection to our values. I know a lot of people whose lives really changed, who gave up what they didn't love anymore or moved on, out of relationships they didn't like. But also a lot of people who are embracing what's working for them. So I am looking forward to seeing how that manifests in 2021. I really am looking forward to a life where we don't have to constantly be afraid of what's on the news. Maybe where we can focus on art and some of the bigger and more creative things out there that aren't just political fights. I'm looking forward to a time where hopefully creativity can take center stage again a little bit. I also think this administration coming in will be art-friendly, which is nice because we need it right now. Theatre needs a break and we need some help."

"What I look forward to in 2021 is to be able to continue to trust that and to continue to use my voice in the best way. Not only to have career highs, but also to contribute to the world at large. The world is still turbulent and hurting, and I think we as artists have learned that we need to stay present and that our voices are powerful things, and positive things. All of this change that we're asking for is a good thing. I'm proud to be part of that."

"What I'm looking forward to most is everybody getting through this time. Hopefully the vaccine in a great thing, the world can open up a little bit better. We're human beings, I think we're meant to come together. It'll be nice to be able to do that in real life."

"I'm looking forward to the community that Broadway and that theater is, being able to come together again. We were created to be together and to get to share that."

"I am looking forward to everything being open, and I don't mean just theater. I mean people's hearts. I mean people's minds. It's nothing like having a whole year to reflect, and reflect on yourself, reflect on the country, reflect on your family, reflect on your friends. There have been many conversations I've had with my friends that have opened my eyes to things that I didn't know and vice versa. So to come into 2021 with a breath of fresh air, going 'okay, I am open.' We've been locked up, we've been told what we can't do, what we can do, and to open up and be like 'okay, let's see this world through the eyes of everyone.' We step in people's shoes and say, 'okay, be a little nicer, be a little cooler.' Because we all know we've all been through this. This is something we all went through together."

"As far as 2021, I just want us, whether it be the vaccine, whether we just start doing more vitamins, or whatever you feel comfortable with...but we get healthier this year and maybe think more about that. I'm excited about the new administration. There has been a lift in a certain tone in our country right now. I want us to move forward and communicate better, no matter if you have the same ideology or the same philosophy, let's start talking to each other."

"For next year, I'm hoping that everybody will just do what they need to do because now with the vaccine in sight, there seems to be a light at the end of the tunnel. But people still have to wear the masks, and not everyone is going to get vaccinated right away. Just be kind to each other, do what you're supposed to do, and respect each other, because I feel like hopefully by this time next year we'll be back together."

