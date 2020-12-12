VIDEO: Join the Broadway Princess Party on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!
Broadway Princess Holiday Party comes to to 54 Below Premieres starting December 12 (8pm ET).
Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.
Watch as he chats with Broadway princesses Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed and Susan Egan, who bring Broadway Princess Holiday Party to 54 Below Premieres starting December 12 (8pm ET) and on demand.
"It all started with our amazing music director and fairy god fairy, Benjamin Rauhala. He approached me with the idea of wanting to host a concert with a whole bunch of girls singing Disney Princess songs," explained Osnes. "Since I was recently off of doing Cinderella on Broadway, we thought it would be fun if I hosted the night. That's how it started!"
"There was something amazing that happened in the room that night... seeing all of these amazing powerhouse talents not competing with each other, not trying to one-up each other. Just genuinely being in awe, and supporting each other and cheering each other on- it was enchanting. It was more magical than we thought it was going to be, both for us and the audience."
Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof), resident Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress), and special guest Aisha Jackson (Disney's Frozen).
Your every dream will come true as five knockout voices sing the petticoats off every princess and holiday song in the book, sharing hilarious and heartfelt stories of their royal antics backstage, on stage, and beyond! Critics call the show: "spectacular," "enchanting," "empowering," - this is the princess party you WISH you'd had as a kid. Catch the carriage and embrace the adventure - gather your besties, your boyfriend, your girlfriend, your mom, your kids, and anyone who will be tempted to sing along! Tune in for the virtual concert event of the season, and see what over 18 million fans are raving about on YouTube!
54 Below Premieres is a new series of streamed concerts featuring cinematic, four-camera HD shoots to bring the glamour and intimacy of Broadway's Living Room direct to in-home screens. Filmed on the Feinstein's/54 Below iconic stage, these virtual performances will provide theater fans worldwide with new shows from their favorite Broadway stars.
