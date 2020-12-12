VIDEO: Join the Broadway Princess Party on Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

Watch as he chats with Broadway princesses Laura Osnes, Courtney Reed and Susan Egan, who bring Broadway Princess Holiday Party to 54 Below Premieres starting December 12 (8pm ET) and on demand.

"It all started with our amazing music director and fairy god fairy, Benjamin Rauhala. He approached me with the idea of wanting to host a concert with a whole bunch of girls singing Disney Princess songs," explained Osnes. "Since I was recently off of doing Cinderella on Broadway, we thought it would be fun if I hosted the night. That's how it started!"

"There was something amazing that happened in the room that night... seeing all of these amazing powerhouse talents not competing with each other, not trying to one-up each other. Just genuinely being in awe, and supporting each other and cheering each other on- it was enchanting. It was more magical than we thought it was going to be, both for us and the audience."