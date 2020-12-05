VIDEO: John Lloyd Young Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Seeing your favorite Broadway stars live on a Broadway stage may not be a reality in 2020, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy them live from your screen. BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge is keeping up with all of their latest projects on Backstage Live, bringing you in-depth interviews twice weekly.

He recently caught up with with Tony winner John Lloyd Young, who just headlined a holiday concert at The Space.

"[The Space] acts like a soundstage and these livestreams are as exciting as you can get, because it feels like you're doing a TV shoot in a live theatre space," said Young "I like both of those types of performance. I like it and I find it kind of challenging and fun to play the cameras and figure out which one I need to sing to."

John joked that he's still making some last minute preparations for the show. "I'm always scrambling in the last couple of days before a holiday concert to make sure that I remember those lyrics! You just sing them once a year. This year, I'm happily surprised that I'm remembering them and I'm in good shape for the show."

Watch below as John chats even more about his one-of-kind artwork, his appreciation for his dedicated fan-base, why he's thankful this holiday season, and so much more!

