Broadway Stars Connect With Stars of Tomorrow at Broadway Workshop Summer 2019

Christy Altomare, Taylor Louderman, George Salazar, and More stop by

Broadway Workshop, the country's top training program for young performers,

celebrated Summer 2019 by welcoming Broadway's biggest stars to lead musical theater and acting intensives in New York City.

Over six weeks, Broadway Workshop presented multiple sold out musical theater and acting intensives in NYC. These special summer intensives featured special guest teaching artists including: Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford, Tony Award nominee Taylor Louderman (Mean Girls), George Salazar (Be More Chill), Tony Nominee Alex Brightman (Beetlejuice), Christy Altomare (Anastasia), Amir Arison (NBC's The Blacklist), Kyle Selig (Mean Girls), Ryann Redmond (Frozen), Kate Rockwell (Mean Girls), Will Roland (Be More Chill), Jennifer DiNoia (Wicked), Derek Klena (Jagged Little Pill), Krystina Alabado (Mean Girls), Erika Henningsen (Mean Girls) and Ginna Claire Mason (Wicked).

Over 500 students from around the world participated in Broadway Workshop's 2019 Summer Camps and Intensives. Programs were lead by Broadway Workshop's directors - Marc Tumminelli, Yvette Kojic and Sarah Glugatch.

For more information on Broadway Workshop visit - www.BroadwayWorkshop.com

Photo Credit: Monica Simoes, Rebecca Michelson, and Kayla Miller.





