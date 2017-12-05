Broadway Sensation FOREVER TANGO Announces 20th Anniversary Tour

The 20th Anniversary World Tour for FOREVER TANGO will kick off at the Emblematic Palace of Fine Arts Theatre in San Francisco this Holiday Season (Dec. 22to Dec. 31) with multiple cities and dates across America including LosAngeles, Seattle, LasVegas, and then moving on to Mexico, Canada, Europe and Arab Emirates among many other cities worldwide.

Lighting up stages from Broadway to China, Luis Bravo's acclaimed dance spectacular "Forever Tango" will kick off the tour with 14 of Argentina's best dancers, including Actress, TV Personality, Dancer/ ChoreographerAnna Trebunskaya from "Dancing with the Stars", along with a vocalist and live orchestra.This "beguilingly sexy" (London Times) show allows you to relive the colorful history of tango from the barrios and brothels of Argentina to the high-class parties and nightclubs of Europe and America. Argentine in origin, yet universal in its appeal, "Forever Tango" was Broadway's longest-running tango show and now spreads the sensuality and mystique of tango to audiences around the world.

About "Forever Tango": "ForeverTango" opened on Broadway in June of 1997 for what was expected to be an eight-week engagement. Instead, it ran for a record-breaking 92 weeks and has since been back to New York on Broadway on three separate occasions, the latest being the summer of 2013 at the Walter Kerr Theatre. forevertangolive.com

For tickets click here:https://forevertangolive.com/tc-events

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5AcxXspqN0

SOURCE XGP Live Productions





