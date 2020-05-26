Broadway Rewind: Watch Scenes from ALL SHOOK UP, with Cheyenne Jackson & More!

BROADWAY REWIND
Article Pixel May. 26, 2020  

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to the 2005 production of All Shook Up, which opened on March 24 at the Palace Theatre. The musical, which featured the catalog of Elvis Pressley, starred Cheyenne Jackson, Nikki M. James, and Jenn Gambatese.

Check out scenes from the musical below!

