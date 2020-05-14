Broadway Rewind: Rob McClure & Company Arrive on Broadway in CHAPLIN!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2012, when Chaplin was getting ready to premiere on Broadway. The musical, which played for 135 performances at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre, starred Jenn Colella, Christiane Noll, Erin Mackey, Michael McCormick and Rob McClure. From the slums of London to the heights of Hollywood, Chaplin is the showbiz Broadway musical about the silent film legend the world couldn't stop talking about - Charlie Chaplin. The brand new 24-person musical reveals the man behind the legend, the undeniable genius that forever changed the way America went to the movies.

Watch as we go behind the scenes into rehearsals with the cast below!





