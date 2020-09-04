Broadway Rewind: DEAR EVAN HANSEN Begins Its First Year on Broadway

Today we rewind to 2016!

As Broadway remains dark, BroadwayWorld wants to make sure that you still get your theatre fix each and every day until it's back. In our daily series Broadway Rewind, we're uncovering footage from the depths of our archives so that you can relive magical moments of Broadway past!

Today we rewind to 2016, when Dear Evan Hansen arrived on Broadway. Dear Evan Hansen opened on December 4 at the Music Box Theatre, where it has played 1363 performances (as of March 16). Directed by Michael Greif, the original cast included Ben Platt, Rachel Bay Jones, Mike Faist, Laura Dreyfuss, Michael Park, Jennifer Laura Thompson, Will Roland, and Kristolyn Lloyd.

A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told, a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he's always wanted: A chance to finally fit in. Both deeply personal and profoundly contemporary, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the new American musical about life and the way we live it.

Below, we're taking you inside opening night!

