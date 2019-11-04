Brian Stokes Mitchell's New Album 'Plays With Music' Will Be Released In November

Broadway Records announced today that Brian Stokes Mitchell's new album PLAYS WITH MUSIC will be released digitally and in stores on Friday, November 29, 2019. The album is currently available for pre-order on Amazon, iTunes and the Broadway Records Website.

Leading baritone Brian Stokes Mitchell returns home with his new album PLAYS WITH MUSIC. Featuring a wide variety of show tunes ranging from Irving Berlin to an unrecorded Stephen Sondheim song, Tony Award-winner Brian Stokes Mitchell approaches each song as its own mini-play, leaving his indelible mark on such classics as "I Won't Send Roses," "If Ever I Would Leave You," "Getting Married Today" and the world premiere of a terrific new song called "A Wizard Every Day". Produced by Stokes, and featuring a lush orchestra that include his own arrangements and orchestrations, PLAYS WITH MUSIC transports the listener to the imaginative world of Brian Stokes Mitchell.

About PLAYS WITH MUSIC Brian Stokes Mitchell said today, "I'm so excited that PLAYS WITH MUSIC, my third solo album, finally exists outside of my head! It's the finale of a really creative and fun process that began 3 years ago. I wanted to make a big-hearted, exciting, feel-good Broadway album that preserves the spirit of the original songs, while giving them a fresh new life and point of view. Backed by a big orchestra, each song has its own character, unique spin and musical surprises." He continued, saying, "I sometimes feel like the inside of my mind is like Santa's toy Factory - although the toys I make are musical. Now I get to share them with others! I hope everyone has as much fun listening to them as I've had making them."

Track Listing:

1. There's No Business Like Show Business

2. Gesticulate

3. By Myself

4. I Won't Send Roses

5. If Ever I Would Leave You

6. Getting Married Today

7. The Man I Love

8. Hello, Young Lovers

9. A Wizard Every Day

10. Flag Song

11. What A Wonderful World

Available now for pre-order on Amazon, iTunes and https://www.broadwayrecords.com/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You