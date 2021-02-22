Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries

Broadway Producer and General Manager Gary Gunas Passes Away

Gunas worked on such shows as Dreamgirls, La Cage aux Folles, Godspell, and more.

Feb. 22, 2021  
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that legendary Broadway producer, company and general manager Gary Gunas passed away today in his London home after a four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.

Gary was involved in nearly 100 shows including the original productions of Dreamgirls, La Cage aux Folles, Godspell, The Who's Tommy, and Woman of the Year. Gary served as Company and General Manager for over 50 Broadway shows, and was a Producer of national tours like RAGTIME, DAMN YANKEES, SUNSET BOULEVARD, SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, THE MUSIC OF Andrew Lloyd Webber, JEKYLL & HYDE, THE WHO'S TOMMY , THE CIVIL WAR, SEUSSICAL and JEKYLL & HYDE.

He is survived by his partner of 42 years, Billy Rosenfield.


