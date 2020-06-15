Broadway Producer Eva Price Launches New Podcast MY FIRST SHOW Featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ali Stroker and More
Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill) will launch a new podcast called "My First Show" exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family,"...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), will launch tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16 at 7PM EST. The podcast will be available at BPN.FM/myfirstshow and everywhere podcasts are available.
New episodes will launch every Tuesday at 7pm as a tribute to the first curtain time of a traditional performance week in theater. Additional guests include Katie Lowes ("Scandal") & Adam Shapiro ("Never Have I Ever"), Mo Rocca ("CBS Sunday Morning") Tony Award Winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, "GLEE"); Emmy Award & Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon ("Sex & The City", Rabbit Hole, Wit), and many more, on dates soon to be announced.
On each episode of "My First Show", Price will speak with a different luminary from the entertainment industry, framing the discussion around four questions:
What was the first show you saw?
What was the first show you were in?
What was your first professional show?
If you could be in any show, anywhere, at any time, what would it be?
With theaters remaining dark for the foreseeable future, Price and her guests explore what they love MOST about Broadway and how it forever changed who they were as children and who they became as adults. Through a lively and personal conversation, Eva explores each guest's formative theater experiences, how ambitions became reality, and what dream roles still remain.
A long-time theater-lover, Price grew up attending musical theater camp and seeing as many Broadway musicals and touring productions as possible. While she began her career in politics and journalism, spending five years with ABC News as an Assignment Editor and Coordinating Producer, the theater remained her true passion. In 2005, she left her job at ABC News to pursue a life in the theater, as a producer. Since then, Eva has amassed over 18 Broadway credits and three Tony Awards. And, last year, she was credited with four Broadway shows running simultaneously (Dear Evan Hansen, Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).
Visit www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com/podcast/MyFirstShow for episode details and additional materials, such as photos of guests at their "First Show". 'My First Show' will be available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else podcasts are available.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero. In a recent Instagram story, Kloots shared that, 'We did get a CT scan on his l... (read more)
Watch Jeremy Jordan Live In Concert (At Home) Tonight
Hosted by beloved musical director and Sirius XM Star Seth Rudetsky, Jeremy Jordan will headline a live concert this weekend June 14th at 8 PM ET. A r... (read more)
THE INHERITANCE, A STRANGE LOOP, and More Take Home 2020 Drama Desk Awards; Check Out the Full List!
Tune in right here at 7:30pm to watch The 65th Annual Drama Desk Awards and check back for a full list of winners, updating live!... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch THE WIZ LIVE! with The Shows Must Go On!- Live at 2pm!
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, THE SHOWS MUST GO ON returns today with THE WIZ LIVE (2015), which will be available for 48 hrs beginning at 2pm... (read more)
VIDEO: Dream Street Members Reunite to Perform 'It Happens Every Time' in Honor of Chris Trousdale
BroadwayWorld was saddened to report last week the passing of Chris Trousdale, former member of Dream Street who began his career on Broadway. He pass... (read more)
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the high school category.... (read more)