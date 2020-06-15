Broadway Producer Eva Price Launches New Podcast MY FIRST SHOW Featuring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ali Stroker and More

Tony Award-winning Broadway producer Eva Price (Oklahoma!, Jagged Little Pill) will launch a new podcast called "My First Show" exclusively on Broadway Podcast Network. The first episode, featuring Emmy nominated TV & Broadway star Jesse Tyler Ferguson ("Modern Family,"...Spelling Bee, Fully Committed), will launch tomorrow, Tuesday, June 16 at 7PM EST. The podcast will be available at BPN.FM/myfirstshow and everywhere podcasts are available.

New episodes will launch every Tuesday at 7pm as a tribute to the first curtain time of a traditional performance week in theater. Additional guests include Katie Lowes ("Scandal") & Adam Shapiro ("Never Have I Ever"), Mo Rocca ("CBS Sunday Morning") Tony Award Winner Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, "GLEE"); Emmy Award & Tony Award-winner Cynthia Nixon ("Sex & The City", Rabbit Hole, Wit), and many more, on dates soon to be announced.

On each episode of "My First Show", Price will speak with a different luminary from the entertainment industry, framing the discussion around four questions:

What was the first show you saw?

What was the first show you were in?

What was your first professional show?

If you could be in any show, anywhere, at any time, what would it be?

With theaters remaining dark for the foreseeable future, Price and her guests explore what they love MOST about Broadway and how it forever changed who they were as children and who they became as adults. Through a lively and personal conversation, Eva explores each guest's formative theater experiences, how ambitions became reality, and what dream roles still remain.

A long-time theater-lover, Price grew up attending musical theater camp and seeing as many Broadway musicals and touring productions as possible. While she began her career in politics and journalism, spending five years with ABC News as an Assignment Editor and Coordinating Producer, the theater remained her true passion. In 2005, she left her job at ABC News to pursue a life in the theater, as a producer. Since then, Eva has amassed over 18 Broadway credits and three Tony Awards. And, last year, she was credited with four Broadway shows running simultaneously (Dear Evan Hansen, Jagged Little Pill, Oklahoma!, and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Visit www.BroadwayPodcastNetwork.com/podcast/MyFirstShow for episode details and additional materials, such as photos of guests at their "First Show". 'My First Show' will be available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else podcasts are available.

