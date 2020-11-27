Broadway Podcast Network Announces Gather Together Programming and Broadway Turkey Hunt

Find your favorite Broadway turkey hidden throughout the Broadway Podcast Network's (BPN) website for your chance to win a $100 Visa gift card in celebration of the holiday season at BPN.fm/turkeyhunt.

Play to win now through December 18, with the winner drawn on December 21. Turkey merchandise is available at BPN.FM/thankyou and portion of the proceeds will be donated to Yee Ha'oolniidoo The Navajo and Hopi Families Covid-19 Relief fund. *no purchase necessary

First hint: I'm a genie in a bottle, baby! This Tony Winner recently starred in a digital Soap Opera about Avvatar, the Musical

Additionally, enjoy some of the live programming that BPN is offering including Shake Shake's Executive Chef John Karangis cooking alongside Kate Rockwell, a special interactive float by Justin Squigs Robertson which highlights Broadway's favorites Thanksgiving moments, Vasthy Mompoint's Friends Parade, Nik Walker ascertaining if Die Hard is a Christmas movie and so much more. Find it now at http://BPN.fm/gathertogether.

Thursday, November 26 - Hop aboard the BPN interactive float, designed by the fabulous artist Justin Squigs Robertson and listen to your favorite Broadway stars recount their best Thanksgiving Memories, including Alex Brightman, Robyn Hurder, Lesli Margherita and Tonya Pinkins. Search the website for Turkey Divas to enter to win some fun prizes.

Also on Thursday, November 26 - Vasthy's Friends Parade, hosted by Vasthy Mompoint gives thanks through dance, songs, playing games, exploring indigenous history, and celebrating family. A Duet Sung by The Prom Broadway Stars Isabelle McCalla (The Prom, Aladdin) and Caitlin Kinnunen (The Prom, Bridges of Madison County); A Dance Party with Dionne Figgins (Motown: The Musical, Memphis); Games and FUN with Ellyn Marsh (Pretty Woman: The Musical, Kinky Boots); Singing Songs and Listening to Stories with the dynamic duo Lauren Molina (Rock of Ages) and Noodle (played by Rob Morrison, Nick Jr., You're a Good Man Charlie Brown); Matthew Canann will read a book and take us on a journey through indigenous history, and will also be joined by some musicians in his tribe. Proceeds from Donations go to https://www.navajohopisolidarity.org/ a grassroots organization that has started a relief fund for the Navajo and Hopi families, by purchasing 2 weeks of food for families.

Friday, November 27, 5 pm - Shake Shack's Executive Chef and Vice President of Culinary Innovation, John Karangis, and Broadway Mean Girls' Kate Rockwell as they cook a Crispy Chick'n Shack and pair it with both a Crunchy Koginut Concrete and a wine of Rockwell's expert choosing.

Saturday, November 28, 7 pm - "Little Justice" co-hosts Nik Walker (Ain't Too Proud) and Alex Smolowe are bringing their jolly wit and trademark snark to their very first holiday special! Join them and a cavalcade of equally insane artist friends as they drink your eggnog, break down holiday flicks, and take a stab at the greatest Christmas question of all- is Die Hard a Christmas movie or isn't it? Spoiler alert: "It absolutely is!"

Learn more at http://BPN.fm/gathertogether and https://broadwaypodcastnetwork.com/.

