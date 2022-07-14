Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Jul. 14, 2022  

Broadway, National Tour, TV Stars, and More Lift Every Voice For A Celebration Of Music & Black Art

After a tumultuous two years, theater has come back and with it, voices speaking up and out for the changes that are necessary in this industry. One artist, Nikisha Williams (Hamilton, The Color Purple), is taking things into her own hands and producing an evening of lifting the voices and souls that she knows and loves, and to show Broadway that it is both ok and vital to be proud of Blackness.

On Monday August 8th at NYC's Green Room 42, A Celebration of Rising Black Artists aims to showcase Black performers amid the various journeys within their careers.

"I wanted to form a space where an audience of writers, creators, producers, casting professionals and the general public could come and experience performers that they might not hear otherwise," says show creator, Nikisha Williams.

"Everything this cast of my talented Black peers have, is the result of tireless hard work and dedication to their craft, and I wanted to offer them a night to showcase that to everyone. And of course, the talent is unmatched!" With voices that need to be heard amongst the Broadway community, this concert presents artists currently on the rise to great things. This next generation of singers, writers, and producers will take the stage, displaying virtuosic artistry that spans all areas of musical theater. Featuring performers from such shows as MJ The Musical, Hamilton, Waitress, and Moulin Rouge, this will be a night you do not want to miss. "I want the audience to leave feeling like they just experienced a once in a lifetime moment," hopes Williams. "To have felt a joyous escape from the world and leave feeling inspired to go after their own dreams."

Starring Fergie L Philippe (Hamilton, Legally Blonde), Anastasia Talley (MJ, The Girl from North Country), Patrick Clanton Moulin Rouge), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton), Nyla Watson (Waitress, Wicked), Amar Atkins (The Color Purple, Annie Live), Paul Williams, Dante Jeanfelix, Cal Mitchell, and Nikisha Williams herself, with Josh Kight (Hamilton) on piano, we have no doubt that this celebration will leave the audience exactly as Miss Williams hopes it will. Come experience what is only the beginning for these artists and witness their rise to the top!

"THE GREEN ROOM 42 recently celebrated its landmark five-year anniversary as Broadway's premiere destination for live music, nightclub performances, and special events. The space lets audiences experience shows featuring Broadway's biggest names and emerging talent up close and personal like no other space in the world with a hip, funky vibe, and world-class food and beverage served table-side during shows. Over the past five years, the venue has been host to some of the biggest names in show business, like Lillias White, Josh Groban, Sara Bareilles, Tina Fey, Katharine McPhee, Bowen Yang, Bette Midler, Judy Kuhn, & over 5000 others. While sampling the best talent NYC has to offer, guests can enjoy inspired dishes alongside signature cocktails, craft beer, and a curated wine list. Tickets can be purchased at www.TheGreenRoom42.com. The Green Room 42 is located at 570 Tenth Avenue inside YOTEL in New York City; @TheGreenRoom42"



