Broadway Jukebox: The Greatest of Gavin Creel

Earlier this week, Broadway lost a giant in Gavin Creel, who died from aggressive form of sarcoma at just 48 years old. The Tony and Olivier Award winner was throroughly beloved by the theatre community, many of whom have been taking to social media all week to tribute his incredible life and spirit.

"Today we lost not just one of the good ones, but the best one," wrote BC/EFA's Tom Viola. "Beyond the shining talent Gavin Creel shared with us all onstage, he mastered the ability to galvanize, mobilize and inspire others by sharing the best of himself which was simply, his loving, joyful heart."

"Anyone who has ever met Gavin remembers a moment (or many) when he made them feel seen and special," wrote Laura Benanti. "A moment (or many) when they basked in his reflected glow. A moment (or many) when that glow made its way into their hearts and remained there forever. Gavin was the brightest light in any room. Long may he shine."

Today we remember Gavin's incredible impact on those he knew and those who knew him through is work on and off stage. Listen to songs from some of his most beloved performances and feel uplifted by the wonderful gift that he shared with us all.