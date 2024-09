Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Broadway has suffered a terrible loss today with the death of Gavin Creel, who lost a battle with cancer at the age of 48. The Broadway community, Creel's friends and co-stars, have been sharing tributes to his life and legacy. Read just a few of the many statements shared on social media below: