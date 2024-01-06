Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Shaiman & Wittman

Smash is expected to open on Broadway in the 2024-25 season.

By: Jan. 06, 2024

POPULAR

Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming! Photo 1 Best Broadway Shows in 2024; What's Coming!
The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year Photo 2 The Best Theater of 2023: Shows that Ruled the Year
2 Broadway Shows Close Today Photo 3 2 Broadway Shows Close Today
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date; DVD & Blu-Ray Release Anno Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Sets Streaming Premiere Date

Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Shaiman & Wittman

Smash is fianlly Broadway-bound! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, a stage version of the cult-favorite NBC show is in the works, with an all-star Broadway cast attached to take part in an upcoming workshop.

The men behind the score are Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical. They will also be writing additional new material. 

Many of the songs Shaiman and Wittman wrote for the television show -including the Emmy- nominated "Let Me Be Your Star" - will be used in the new musical. And while the story will follow the harrowing and hilarious process of mounting "Bombshell" (the musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe), the stage version of Smash will also depart liberally from the series.

While we await more Smash news, we are celebrating the genius of Shaiman and Wittman with just a few a of our favorite songs from musicals like Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Some Like It Hot, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Shaiman & Wittman tune stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, 2010s, and 2020s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales. Plus, jam to the musicals of 2023 and kick off the year with a brand-new you.

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!



RELATED STORIES

1
Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2023 Photo
Broadway Jukebox: The Musicals of 2023

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Sweeney Todd, Shucked, Harmony, Here Lies Love, New York, New York, Merrily We Roll Along, Back to the Future, How to Dance in Ohio, and more!

2
Broadway Jukebox: New Year, New You! Photo
Broadway Jukebox: New Year, New You!

2024 is here at last! What better time than the start of a new year to try to be your best self? Whether its sage advice for the body, mind, or spirit, there's nothing better than a good, old-fashioned makeover song to get you motivated. Check out 50 showtunes that will leave you feeling like a brand-new you!

3
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 301- Advanced Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 301- Advanced

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Rent, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Next to Normal, Mean Girls, Les Miserables, Avenue Q, Wicked, Dreamgirls, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton, and more!

4
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 201- Intermediate Photo
Broadway Jukebox: Broadway 201- Intermediate

Enjoy songs from musicals like: Hairspray, Rent, Thoroughly Modern Millie, The Sound of Music, Les Miserables, Avenue Q, Wicked, Dreamgirls, The Phantom of the Opera, The Lion King, Hamilton, and more!

From This Author - Team BWW

Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 1/5/2024Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 1/5/2024
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO's Ashley Wool Shares How Autistic People Can Benefit From A Theatre EducationHOW TO DANCE IN OHIO's Ashley Wool Shares How Autistic People Can Benefit From A Theatre Education
BWW Exclusive: Broadway's Hugh Panaro Gets an Unexpected Surprise for the New Year (A True Story)BWW Exclusive: Broadway's Hugh Panaro Gets an Unexpected Surprise for the New Year (A True Story)
THE CONNECTOR, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for JanuaryTHE CONNECTOR, ONCE UPON A MATTRESS & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for January

Videos

Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE Video
Watch Taraji P. Henson Perform 'Push Da Button' in COLOR PURPLE
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea Video
Get A First Look at COME FROM AWAY in Korea
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer Video
Watch Mandy Patinkin in Hulu's DEATH & OTHER DETAILS Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
APPROPRIATE
HAMILTON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE WHO'S TOMMY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE

Recommended For You