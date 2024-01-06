Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Shaiman & Wittman

Smash is fianlly Broadway-bound! As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, a stage version of the cult-favorite NBC show is in the works, with an all-star Broadway cast attached to take part in an upcoming workshop.

The men behind the score are Tony- and Grammy-winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical. They will also be writing additional new material.

Many of the songs Shaiman and Wittman wrote for the television show -including the Emmy- nominated "Let Me Be Your Star" - will be used in the new musical. And while the story will follow the harrowing and hilarious process of mounting "Bombshell" (the musical about the life of Marilyn Monroe), the stage version of Smash will also depart liberally from the series.

While we await more Smash news, we are celebrating the genius of Shaiman and Wittman with just a few a of our favorite songs from musicals like Hairspray, Catch Me If You Can, Some Like It Hot, and more!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Shaiman & Wittman tune stands out to you.

