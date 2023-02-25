Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Jason Robert Brown

Earlier this week, the acclaimed, sold-out New York City Center production of Parade, starring Ben Platt and Michela Diamond and directed by Michael Arden, made its triumphant return to the Broadway stage. This marks the show's first Broadway revival since its two-time Tony-winning premiere in 1998. The man behind the music is none other than Jason Robert Brown.

Brown has written the scores for some of the most influential musicals of the past thirty years, beginning with Songs for a New World (1995), The Last Five Years (Drama Desk Awards for Best Music and Lyrics, 2002), 13 (2008), The Bridges of Madison County (Tony Award for Best Score and Best Orchestrations, 2014), Honeymoon In Vegas (2015), and last season's Mr. Saturday Night (lyrics by Amanda Green). Jason tours the world as a singer and pianist, and his songs, including "Hope," "Someone To Fall Back On," and "All Things In Time," have been recorded by hundreds of artists including Ariana Grande, Shoshana Bean, Betty Buckley, Jennifer Nettles, Brandi Carlile, Billy Porter, and Audra McDonald. His latest musical, The Connector, directed by his longtime collaborator Daisy Prince, opens Off-Broadway next year.

Today, we are celebrating with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Jason Robert Brown songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: Parade, Songs for a New World, The Last Five Years, The Bridges of Madison County, Honeymoon in Vegas and more!