Broadway Jukebox: The Best of Andrew Lloyd Webber

Earlier this week, The Phantom of the Opera, the longest-running show in Broadway history, celebrated yet another a momentous milestone of an unprecedented 35 years on Broadway. One of the men behind the musical is Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Lloyd Webber has composed and produced some of the most recognizable Broadway musicals of all time and along the way achieved EGOT status by receiving an Emmy, four Grammys, an Academy Award, and eight Tony Awards, including the 2018 Special Tony for Lifetime Achievement. Additionally, he has been honored with seven Olivier Awards, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, and the Kennedy Center Honor. In just weeks, he adds yet another musical to his Broadway resume when Bad Cinderella begins perfromances at the Imperial Theatre.

Today, we are celebrating with a playlist of 50 of our favorite Andrew Lloyd Webber songs. Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Jesus Christ Superstar, Evita, Sunset Boulevard, Love Never Dies, School of Rock and so many more!