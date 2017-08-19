Broadway Jukebox: Sing Along to the Shows of Hal Prince!

Harold Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and the winner of a staggering, record-breaking 21 Tony Awards. Now, he's bringing together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

The Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, opens Thursday, August 24, 2017 opening night at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).

This thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

In anticipation of the big night, we're bringing you a Princely playlist that covers all of his greatest hits (and even some flops)! Tune in below!

