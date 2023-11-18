Broadway Jukebox: Barry Manilow Sings Broadway

It was a big week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. That's because Harmony, Barry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's decades-in-the-making new musical, took its first official Broadway bow. While their previous work is known throughout the world, Manilow is the first to admit that he considers Harmony to be the most rewarding creative experience of his career.

Below, we salute the Broadway composers with a playlist of some of Barry's greatest Broadway tributes, from musicals ranging from Merrily We Roll Along to Cats. Then, be sure to check out the all new cast recording of their latest love letter to Broadway, Harmony.

