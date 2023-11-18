Broadway Jukebox: Barry Manilow Sings Broadway

Manilow and Sussman's Harmony is now running on Broadway at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre.

By: Nov. 18, 2023

It was a big week at the Ethel Barrymore Theatre. That's because HarmonyBarry Manilow and Bruce Sussman's decades-in-the-making new musical, took its first official Broadway bow. While their previous work is known throughout the world, Manilow is the first to admit that he considers Harmony to be the most rewarding creative experience of his career.

Below, we salute the Broadway composers with a playlist of some of Barry's greatest Broadway tributes, from musicals ranging from Merrily We Roll Along to Cats. Then, be sure to check out the all new cast recording of their latest love letter to Broadway, Harmony.

 

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which showtune sung by Barry Manilow you love the most!

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 1 finales, Act 2 openers, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales

Follow BroadwayWorld on Spotify today!

Photo Credit: Julieta Cervantes




