Broadway Jukebox: A 2022 Tony Awards Playlist!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Jukebox

Need the ultimate Broadway playlist for your Tonys party? Travel to the north country, sing out with the wives of Henry VIII, fly high over Sunset, and channel your inner white girl. Your Broadway belt-session awaits!

Check out reviews of this season's cast recordings and a schedule of upcoming releases here!

Did we miss one of your favorites? Tell us which Broadway song of the 2021-22 season stands out to you.

Want more showtunes? Study up on Broadway history with music from the 1940s, 1950s, 1960s, 1970s, 1980s, 1990s, 2000s, and 2010s. Check out our favorite Overtures, Opening numbers, 'I Want' songs, Act 2 openers, Act 1 finales, 11 o'clock numbers, and Finales! Plus, celebrate Pride and throw a Broadway party!