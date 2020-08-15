Broadway Jukebox: 70 Songs for a Trip Around the World

Missing places? We've got you covered.

Travel is tough in 2020. The current state of the world leaves little opportunity leaving your home, let alone leaving the country, and while you may not be able to plan the vacation of your dreams this year, you can still be transported to places near and far with the magic of music.

Below, we've collected 70 of our favorite showtunes about places- from local destinations like St. Lous and Santa Fe, to international locales like Buenos Aires and Bavaria, and fanciful stops in Xanadu to Brigadoon... oh, the places you'll go!

Enjoy songs from Company, Come from Away, The Producers, The Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof, Follies, Thoroughly Modern Mille, A Man of No Importance, Legally Blonde, Young Frankenstein, Miss Saigon, The Boy from Oz, Oklahoma!, Gigi, Anastasia, Parade, Hairspray, The Music Man, Sweeney Todd, Hair, Chess, Newsies and more!

